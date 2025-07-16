WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Türkiye's Fidan denounces Israel's genocide in Gaza, urges UN action for ceasefire and aid access
Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan tells UN that Gaza has become a "concentration camp" and calls for immediate ceasefire, full Palestinian UN membership, and urgent humanitarian access.
Türkiye's Fidan denounces Israel's genocide in Gaza, urges UN action for ceasefire and aid access
Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan tells UN that Gaza has become a "concentration camp" and calls for immediate ceasefire. / AA
July 16, 2025

Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has condemned Israel’s genocide in Gaza in strong terms during an address to the United Nations Security Council, saying the conflict has turned the enclave into a "concentration camp" and accusing Israel of systematically targeting civilians.

"As we gather in this hall today, Israel’s genocidal war against the Palestinian people continues unabated," Fidan said on Wednesday.

"Over 2 million people are enduring unspeakable suffering in Gaza."

He cited mass displacement, widespread destruction, and the deliberate blocking of humanitarian aid.

"Civilians are being indiscriminately killed at aid distribution points as they try to access food and water. Starvation is being used as a weapon of war," he said.

‘Machine fed by hate’

Fidan accused Israel of violating every core principle of international humanitarian law.

"It doesn't matter whether you are a child fetching water or a mother searching for food—you are a target of the Israeli war machine," he said.

"This is a machine fed by hate and impunity."

He warned that the humanitarian crisis in Gaza has escalated into a test of global moral resolve.

"Some choose to look away. This cannot continue."

The minister stressed that only the United Nations can ensure effective, neutral, and dignified aid delivery.

"The core humanitarian principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality, and independence must be upheld," he said.

Wider conflict risk

Fidan also warned that Israel’s military campaign risks wider conflict in the region.

"This strategy of aggression extends not only to Palestine but also to Lebanon, Syria, and Iran," he said.

"In Syria, Israeli attacks are threatening the fragile peace that has come at a high cost."

He urged the international community to prevent further escalation and ensure that Syria does not descend back into chaos.

Fidan reiterated Türkiye’s support for full international recognition of the State of Palestine and its membership in the United Nations.

"This is essential for lasting peace in the Middle East," he said.

He concluded with sharp criticism of the UN Security Council.

"It has failed the people of Gaza. It has failed human dignity. This is no longer just a humanitarian emergency—it is a test of our collective humanity."

"What needs to be done is crystal clear: stop the Israeli war machine, stop impunity, ensure immediate and sustained ceasefire, deliver unhindered humanitarian aid, and renew commitment to a two-state solution—now."

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us