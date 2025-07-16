TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Pashinyan: Armenia wants to reopen border with Türkiye, establish diplomatic ties
Armenian premier says diplomatic ties with Türkiye and reopening the border are within reach, calling the effort vital to Armenia’s independence, sovereignty, and shift toward the West.
Pashinyan: Armenia wants to reopen border with Türkiye, establish diplomatic ties
Pashinyan acknowledges that no concrete agreements were reached but emphasised a long-term outlook. / AA Archive
July 16, 2025

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has expressed his intention for Armenia and Türkiye to eventually establish diplomatic relations and reopen their long-sealed land border, presenting the move as a cornerstone of Armenia’s broader geopolitical strategy.

Speaking at a press conference in Yerevan on Wednesday, Pashinyan described recent talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as “open and sincere,” adding that the agenda moved beyond traditional normalisation efforts to include state-to-state ties.

“All issues were discussed – from the opening of communications to the restoration of the historical Ani bridge,” Pashinyan said, according to state-run Armenpress. 

He acknowledged that no concrete agreements were reached but emphasised a long-term outlook. “Such complex and deep issues cannot be resolved with a single action. We need to build trust and prepare the public.”

He added: “I have no doubt that we will reach that point: diplomatic relations will be established, and the border will be opened.”

RelatedTRT Global - As Pashinyan makes 'historic' Türkiye visit, Erdogan says backs Armenia-Azerbaijan peace efforts

Return to CSTO unlikely

Pashinyan reiterated that Armenia is unlikely to resume its participation in the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), citing the bloc’s failure to support Armenia in times of need.

“We froze our participation due to the CSTO’s failure to fulfil its obligations,” he said, referring to Yerevan’s decision earlier this year to suspend attendance at CSTO events and halt payments. “At this point, leaving seems more likely than returning.”

EU aspirations confirmed

Separately, during a meeting in Brussels, Pashinyan made Armenia’s European ambitions explicit.

“Yes, Armenia wants to become a member of the European Union,” he said. “Regardless of the final outcome, we will continue reforms aligned with European standards.”

He reaffirmed his commitment to the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, describing it as a key platform for reform and modernisation.

RelatedTRT Global - Türkiye–Armenia rapprochement advances, but peace hinges on Baku
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us