WORLD
2 MIN READ
Mohammed bin Salman becomes Saudi Arabia's prime minister
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who turned 37 last month, has been first in line to succeed his father as king since 2017.
Mohammed bin Salman becomes Saudi Arabia's prime minister
Prince Mohammed previously served as deputy prime minister under King Salman as well as defence minister. / AA Archive
September 27, 2022

Saudi Arabia's crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, has been named prime minister, a post traditionally held by the king.

The heads of other critical ministries, including interior, foreign and energy, remained in place, according to a royal decree from King Salman published on Tuesday by the official Saudi Press Agency.

Prince Mohammed previously served as deputy prime minister under King Salman as well as defence minister.

He is being replaced as defence minister by his younger brother, Khalid bin Salman, who was deputy defence minister.

Prince Mohammed, who turned 37 last month, has been first in line to succeed his father as king since 2017.

READ MORE: Türkiye, Saudi Arabia stress 'new era of cooperation' in boost to ties

Major changes

Prince Mohammed became defence minister in 2015.

In that role he has overseen Saudi Arabia's military activities in Yemen, where the kingdom leads a coalition backing the internationally recognised government in its fight against Houthi rebels.

He has also become the public face of a reform agenda known as Vision 2030.

Changes have included granting women the right to drive, opening cinemas, welcoming foreign tourists, defanging the religious police and hosting pop stars and high-profile heavyweight fights and other sporting events. 

READ MORE: US President Biden in Saudi Arabia in last leg of Middle East tour

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us