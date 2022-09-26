Türkiye has condemned the raid by some Israeli radical groups on the Al Aqsa Mosque complex in the occupied East Jerusalem, calling on Israeli authorities to take necessary measures.

"We condemn and find it unacceptable that radical Israeli groups raided the Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem under the protection of Israeli security forces,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

"We call on the Israeli authorities to take the necessary measures immediately so that these practices that violate the sanctity and the status based on international law of the Al Aqsa Mosque are not allowed and tensions do not escalate," it added.

Earlier in the day, settlers protected by Israeli security forces stormed the compound as they mark the Jewish holiday of Rosh Hashanah, which began on Sunday.

Israeli officers shepherded in dozens of settlers through the compound's Al Mughrabi gate, witnesses told Anadolu Agency.

There was heavy police presence at the compound, with officers even scaling the Qibli Mosque, one of the main prayer halls in the complex.

Palestinians assaulted

Over the past week, several Jewish extremist groups urged settlers to storm Al Aqsa during the Rosh Hashanah holiday.

Palestinian groups have called on Palestinians to maintain a presence at the complex over the coming days.

Israeli security personnel assaulted Palestinians and forced many to leave the compound, while also blocking dozens more from entering, witnesses said.

At least two Palestinians needed medical attention after attacks by Israeli forces, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society.

Al Aqsa Mosque is the world’s third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area the Temple Mount, saying it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war.

It annexed the remaining part of the city in 1980, a move never recognised by the international community.

