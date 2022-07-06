TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye's 4th drill ship to start Mediterranean Sea operations next month
The vessel joins a fleet of three other ships that have been contributing to Ankara's gas exploration for the past four years.
The 238 metre-long and 42 metre-wide Abdulhamid Han is equipped with seventh-generation advanced technology and a crew of 200. / AA
July 6, 2022

Türkiye's fourth drill ship, Abdulhamid Han, will start operations in the Mediterranean Sea in August, Fatih Donmez, the country’s energy and natural resources minister has announced.

The ship is one of five of seventh-generation ships in the world, with the latest technology, said Donmez on Wednesday during a visit to the city of Mersin in the south of the country, where the vessel is docked. 

The ship will join a fleet of three others, Fatih, Kanuni and Yavuz, in the country's fleet for hydrocarbon operations.

Ankara has been undertaking drilling activities in its waters over the past four years.

Next week will see more activity when the ship Castorone will begin laying pipes in the deep waters of the Black Sea to allow Black Sea natural gas to be brought onshore.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
