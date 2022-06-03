Myanmar's junta will execute a former member of Aung San Suu Kyi's party and a prominent pro-democracy activist, both of whom were convicted of terrorism, in the country's first judicial executions since 1990.

Four people, including former MP Phyo Zeya Thaw and pro-democracy activist Ko Jimmy, "who were sentenced to death will be hanged according to prison procedures", Zaw Min Tun told AFP news agency on Friday.

Phyo Zeya Thaw, a former member of Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy who was arrested in November, was sentenced to death in January for offences under anti-terrorism laws.

Prominent pro-democracy activist Kyaw Min Yu – better known as "Jimmy" – received the same sentence from the military tribunal.

"They continued the legal process of appealing and sending a request letter for the amendment of the sentence," said junta spokesperson Zaw Min Tun.

"But the court rejected their appeal and request. There is no other step after that," he added.

Two other men, who were convicted and sentenced to death for killing a woman they alleged was an informer for the junta in Yangon, will also be executed, the spokesperson said.

No date has been set for the executions, he added.

'Fuel to the fire'

The junta's decision to "move towards executing two prominent political leaders will be like pouring gasoline on the fire of popular anti-military resistance in the country", said Phil Robertson, a deputy director at Human Rights Watch.

"Such a move will also lead to global condemnation and cement the junta's reputation as among the worst of the worst human rights abusers in Asia."

Phyo Zeya Thaw had been accused of orchestrating several attacks on regime forces, including a gun attack on a commuter train in Yangon in August that killed five policemen.

A hip-hop pioneer whose subversive rhymes irked the previous junta, he was jailed in 2008 for membership of an illegal organisation and possession of foreign currency.

He was elected to parliament representing Aung San Suu Kyi's NLD in the 2015 elections, which ushered in a transition to civilian rule.

Kyaw Min Yu, who rose to prominence during Myanmar's 1988 student uprising against the country's previous military regime, was arrested in an overnight raid in October.

The junta issued an arrest warrant for him last year, alleging he had incited unrest with his social media posts.

