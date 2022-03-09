Pentagon has rejected Poland's offer to give the US its MiG-29 fighter jets for use by Ukraine, in a rare public display of disharmony by NATO allies seeking to boost Ukrainian fighters while avoiding getting caught up in a wider war with Russia.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Poland's proposal earlier on Tuesday to deliver the jets to the US Ramstein Air Base in Germany "to fly into airspace that is contested with Russia over Ukraine raises serious concerns for the entire NATO alliance," Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said.

"We will continue to consult with Poland and our other NATOallies about this issue and the difficult logistical challenge sit presents, but we do not believe Poland's proposal is a tenable one," Kirby said.

"It is simply not clear to us that there is a substantive rationale for it," he said.

Poland offered all of its MiG-29 fighter jets to the US, potentially advancing an arrangement that would allow the warplanes to be passed along to Ukraine's military as it confronts invading Russian forces.

Ukraine has been pleading for more warplanes and Washington has been looking at a proposal under which Poland would supply Ukraine with the MiG-29s and in turn receive American F-16s to make up for their loss.

The Polish Foreign Ministry announced the plan in a statement, which said the jets would be delivered to Ramstein free of charge.

"At the same time, Poland requests the United States to provide us with used aircraft with corresponding operational capabilities," it said.

The Polish government also appealed to other owners of MIG-29 jets to follow suit.

Earlier on Tuesday, US Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland said: "To my knowledge, it wasn’t pre-consulted with us that they plan to get these planes to us."

READ MORE:Can NATO stop the new Iron Curtain from descending on Ukraine?

Russian warning

Former Soviet-bloc NATO members Bulgaria and Slovakia also have Soviet-made fighter jets in their air forces.

The handover of Poland's warplanes would signal Western resolve to do more to deter Russia.

Militarily, it would be unlikely to be a game-changer.

The number of aircraft is relatively small. The MiG-29s also are inferior to more sophisticated Russian aircraft and could be easy prey for Russian pilots and Russian missiles.

Russia has warned that supporting Ukraine's air force would be seen in Moscow as participating in the conflict and open up suppliers to possible retaliation.

It would also weaken Poland's own air force at a time of heightened danger in Eastern Europe.

READ MORE: What does Russia stand to gain from a ceasefire in Ukraine?

NATO's involvement?

A transfer of the MiGs to Ukraine is fraught with complications as neither NATO nor the European Union want to be seen as directly involved in the transaction, which will significantly raise already extreme tensions with Russia.

The US has no plan to directly transfer the planes to Ukraine.

In order to maintain the pretense that NATO and the EU are not direct participants in the Ukraine conflict, US and Polish officials have been considering a variety of options.

One begins with the "donation" of Poland’s MiGs to the United States, as Poland announced on Tuesday.

Under one scenario that has been floated, Poland would deliver the fighter jets to the US base in Germany, where they would be repainted and flown to a non-NATO, non-European Union country. Ukrainian pilots would then come to fly them to Ukraine, under that proposal.

No country has been publicly identified as a transit point, but Kosovo, a non-aligned country that is very friendly with the United States, has been mentioned as one of several nations that might be willing to serve as a middleman.

Poland had been asking for the US to provide it with F-16 fighter jets to replace the MiGs.

F-16 production is backlogged, however, and the next recipient in line for new deliveries is Taiwan, which is facing renewed threats from China and has strong support from both parties in Congress.

In its statement, the Polish government specifically asked for "used" planes, a distinction that would allow the Biden administration to bypass congressional opposition to making Taiwan wait to receive its F-16s.

READ MORE:Fleeing refugees plead NATO to enforce Ukraine no-fly zone

UK to stand with Poland

Earlier on Tuesday, British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said his country would stand by Poland if it handed over the jets, noting that it could face the "direct consequence" of its decision.

"And so we would protect Poland, we’ll help them with anything that they need," Wallace said on Sky News.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said any decision about delivering offensive weapons must be made unanimously by NATO members.

"This is why we are able to give all of our fleet of jet fighters to Ramstein, but we are not ready to make any moves on our own because ... we are not a party to this war," he said.

US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that he believed the aid that Congress hopes to approve later this week for Ukraine will include loan guarantees to help NATO allies replenish their air forces after giving MiGs to Ukraine.

READ MORE: Biden announces US ban on Russian oil, energy imports over Ukraine invasion