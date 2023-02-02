BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
British energy giant Shell sets new record of $40B annual profit
British company's record earnings is more than double from a year earlier, intensifying pressure on governments to further raise taxes on the sector as consumers struggle to afford fuel.
British energy giant Shell sets new record of $40B annual profit
Shell also posted a record fourth-quarter profit of $9.8 billion on the back of a strong recovery in earnings from liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading, beating analyst forecasts for an $8 billion profit. / Reuters
February 2, 2023

Shell has delivered a record $40 billion profit in 2022, capping a tumultuous year in which a surge in energy prices after Russia's military campaign in Ukraine allowed the energy giant to hand shareholders unprecedented returns.

The British company's record earnings announced on Thursday is more than double from a year earlier, mirroring those reported by US rivals earlier this week and are certain to intensify pressure on governments to further raise taxes on the sector.

"We intend to remain disciplined while delivering compelling shareholder returns," Chief Executive Wael Sawan said in a statement on the first set of earnings since he took the helm on January 1.

Shell also posted a record fourth-quarter profit of $9.8 billion on the back of a strong recovery in earnings from liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading, beating analyst forecasts for an $8 billion profit.

Annual profit reached $39.9 billion, more than doubling from a year earlier and far exceeding the previous record of $31 billion in 2008.

Shell boosted its dividend by 15 percent in the fourth quarter, as previously announced, for the fifth increase since delivering a more than 60 percent cut in the wake of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.

The company also announced a new $4 billion share buyback programme over the next three months, unchanged from the previous three months. It bought back $19 billion of shares in the year to February 2023, nearly double the total in pre-pandemic 2019.

READ MORE: Saudi Aramco unveils record $48.39B profit in Q2, beats expectations

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us