Man shoots at Turkish family in Germany, sets fire to their apartment
The incident in Germany's North Rhine-Westphalia state is still under police investigation and left a couple seriously injured, but with no danger to life.
The incident occurred on Friday and the 33-year-old suspect was brought before a magistrate. / AA
January 30, 2023

A man has attacked a neighbouring Turkish family with an air rifle and then set fire to their apartment in Germany's Heiligenhaus town of the North Rhine-Westphalia state, according to the local daily Westfalischer Anzeiger.

The incident occurred on Friday and the 33-year-old suspect was brought before a magistrate on Saturday, who issued a warrant for his arrest, the public prosecutor's office and police said.

A homicide squad has been set up under the direction of the Dusseldorf police and the investigation is ongoing.

"The couple injured in the incident had to be taken to a hospital on Friday for inpatient treatment, seriously injured. There was no danger to life. The couple's baby had not been injured," investigators said.

1993 murder attack in Solingen

Although the exact course of events and the motive are still unclear, the incident brings back memories of the 1993 murder attack in Solingen, also in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

At the time, five people were killed in the right-wing extremist-motivated arson attack against a house in Solingen inhabited by Turkish families. 

At least 17 people suffered injuries, some of which were permanent.

