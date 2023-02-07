TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish army launches retaliatory strike against YPG/PKK in Syria
Retaliation came after the terrorists carried out a multi-barrel rocket attack from Tel Rifaat in Syria to the Turkish border post area in southern Kilis province.
Turkish army launches retaliatory strike against YPG/PKK in Syria
The YPG/PKK terror group mostly carries out terror attacks from Manbij, Ayn al Arab, and the Tel Rifaat district of Aleppo in Syria. / Reuters Archive
February 7, 2023

Turkish army targeted YPG/PKK terrorists in retaliation for rockets fired into the Türkiye-Syria border area, the National Defence Ministry said.

The ministry said on Tuesday that YPG/PKK terrorists carried out a multi-barrel rocket attack from Tel Rifaat in northwestern Syria to the area of the Oncupinar border post in the southern Turkish province of Kilis.

The ministry also accused the YPG/PKK of "taking advantage" of the earthquake and carried out the "vile attack" earlier on Tuesday. 

There was no damage or loss in Turkish units, it added.

The YPG/PKK terror group mostly carries out terror attacks from Manbij, Ayn al Arab, and the Tel Rifaat district of Aleppo. The terror group uses those areas as bases for its attacks.

Türkiye made separate agreements with the US and Russia for the withdrawal of YPG/PKK elements in the area, as the Turkish Armed Forces were carrying out Operation Peace Spring, which began on October 9, 2019, in northern Syria.

After pledging the withdrawal of the YPG/PKK terror group 30 kilometres (18.6 miles) south of the Turkish border in line with the agreements, the US and Russia have failed to keep their promises for two and a half years.

READ MORE:Dutch researcher recounts the horrors of YPG/PKK death threats

During a visit to Türkiye by then-US Vice President Mike Pence eight days into Operation Peace Spring, the US had pledged that the terror group would withdraw 32 kilometres (20 miles) south from the border, but Washington has not fulfilled its commitment.

Russia also committed to removing the YPG/PKK from Tel Rifaat and Manbij under an agreement reached with Türkiye during Operation Peace Spring.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. 

The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

READ MORE:Turkish forces 'neutralise' three PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us