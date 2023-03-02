WORLD
3 MIN READ
Colombia compares mega prison in El Salvador to 'concentration camp'
"It gives one chills," says Colombian President Gustavo Petro of new high-security prison built by his El Salvador counterpart Nayib Bukele in "war against gangs."
Colombia compares mega prison in El Salvador to 'concentration camp'
According to polls, 95 percent of the population supports this security strategy, which has lowered the homicide rate in the country. / AFP Archive
March 2, 2023

Colombia's President Gustavo Petro has lashed out at his counterpart in El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, for having built a new high-security prison in Tecoluca that has received 2,000 suspected gang members.

At an event at a university on Wednesday, Petro compared the prison to a "concentration camp."

"On social media, you can see the concentration camp in El Salvador full of young people, thousands and thousands in prison. It gives one chills," he said.

On Friday, Bukele shared videos showing barefoot tattooed men with shaved heads in shackles who were being forced to walk with their bodies bent over into the prison.

Two thousand suspected gang members were moved to the facility, the largest prison in Latin America.

"This will be their new house, where they will live for decades, all mixed, unable to do any more harm to the population," Bukele wrote on Twitter.

The prison, called the Center for the Confinement of Terrorism, was built to hold 40,000 prisoners targeted in Bukele's "war against gangs," a move that has been strongly criticised by human rights organisations which say the arrests constitute a serious violation of human rights.

"Salvadoran security forces have battered vulnerable communities with widespread human rights violations in the name of public safety," said Juanita Goebertus, the director of Human Rights Watch’s Americas division.

READ MORE:First 2000 inmates moved to El Salvador's new gangster prison

'We achieved same thing from schools'

The war against members of the so-called Maras began on March 27 last year, when Bukele's government declared a state of emergency after three days of violence left 87 dead, which the president blamed on the gang known as MS-13.

According to polls, 95 percent of the population supports this security strategy, which has lowered the homicide rate in the country.

But Petro condemned Bukele's popularity boost.

"The president of El Salvador is proud because he reduced the homicide rate by subduing the gangs that today are in those prisons," he said.

"We achieved the same thing. We managed to reduce the homicide and violence rate, not from prisons but from schools and universities," he added.

READ MORE: NGOs report 'widespread' violations in El Salvador's war against gangs

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us