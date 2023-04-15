TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye launches first domestic observation satellite IMECE into space
The IMECE satellite will serve in the areas of defence, disaster management, environment and urbanisation, and agriculture and forestry while in orbit.
Türkiye launches first domestic observation satellite IMECE into space
IMECE is capable of taking images from all around world with high-resolution electro-optical camera. / AA
April 15, 2023

Türkiye has launched its first indigenous high-resolution Earth observation satellite IMECE into space.

The launch of IMECE took place early on Saturday at Vandenberg Space Force Base in the US state of California and was carried out by SpaceX.

The Turkish-made pioneering satellite was due to blast off early on Friday but the launch was delayed due to bad weather.

IMECE is a remote sensing satellite produced with local resources of up to 60 percent by the Space Technologies Research Institute of Türkiye's Scientific and Technological Research Council (TUBITAK).

It is capable of taking images from all around world with high-resolution electro-optical camera.

Speaking after the launch of the satellite, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said  Türkiye carried out the design, production, assembly, integration and tests of IMECE itself.

With the launch of IMECE and planned launch of Türksat 6A, the number of Türkiye's satellites in space will reach 10, Erdogan said.

In a statement, the Industry and Technology Ministry said that IMECE "will operate in orbit simultaneously with sun at an altitude of 680 kilometres (422.5 miles)," providing high-resolution satellite imagery to Türkiye.

READ MORE:Türkiye's Türksat 5B satellite begins operating a year after its launch

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Countdown to tariffs: Day of reckoning for EU as Trump’s trade offensive looms
By Burak Uzun
Starvation is now killing what Israeli bombs have not: Gaza
US judge blocks immigration raids in California over racial profiling claims
Zelenskyy confirms resumption of delivery of US weapons to Ukraine
Air India jet fuel cut off moments before crash that killed 260 — probe
East Asian countries adopt action plan on Palestine recovery, reconstruction efforts
Former EU official warns of 'another genocide' in Gaza, recalls Srebrenica
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel accused of setting fire to Syrian farmland near Quneitra
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Tense standoff as US authorities arrest 200 immigrants in raids on two California farms
Can Trump fire Powell? Here's what's at stake
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us