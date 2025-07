Bollywood singer Lata Mangeshkar dies at 92 due to Covid-19

Lata Mangeshkar, one of India's most prolific singers and actress, has died after contracting COVID-19. She was 92 years old. The government has planned a state funeral, and will observe state mourning with the flag at half-mast through Monday. Sarah Balter looks back at her inspiring career.