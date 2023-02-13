POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Turkish cousins in Switzerland sell cakes to help quake-stricken Türkiye
Born and raised in Switzerland, Zumra Melek Caliskan and Nisanur Sahin, both 10 years old, send $784 to Türkiye via the country's disaster agency AFAD.
Turkish cousins in Switzerland sell cakes to help quake-stricken Türkiye
Caliskan and Sahin express their sorrow over the February 6 tremblors in which over 31,000 people have so far died. / AA
February 13, 2023

Turkish cousins living in Switzerland's canton of Solothurn are selling cakes to help quake-hit Türkiye.

Born and raised in Switzerland, Zumra Melek Caliskan and Nisanur Sahin are fourth-grade students and will send their contributions to Türkiye via the country's disaster agency AFAD.

Caliskan and Sahin, both 10 years old, expressed to Anadolu their sorrow over the February 6 tremblors in which over 31,000 people have so far died.

"I put myself in the victims' place and understood them better," Caliskan said. 

"I thought about ways to help them and this is the idea I had. At first, I gathered my books and toys to sell. I also wanted adults to help so my mother and I decided to bake cakes."

She said her Swiss customers have appreciated the efforts, and even donated without buying anything.

The little girl said they collected 725 Swiss francs ($784) on the first day, higher than her expectations.

Her cousin, Sahin, said they will keep selling cakes and toys to help Türkiye until their winter break ends next week.

More than 31,600 people have died and over 80,000 others injured in two strong earthquakes that jolted southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, according to the latest official figures.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centred in the Kahramanmaras province, have impacted some 13 million people across 10 Turkish provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.

READ MORE:Septuagenarian Iraqi woman donates her pension to Türkiye quakes victims

READ MORE: Here's how to help Türkiye and Syria earthquake victims

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us