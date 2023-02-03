POLITICS
4 MIN READ
Tennis star Kyrgios pleads guilty to assaulting girlfriend
The Australian court didn't record a conviction against Kyrgios for reasons including that the offence was at the low end of seriousness for a common assault, and was not premeditated.
Tennis star Kyrgios pleads guilty to assaulting girlfriend
The court described it as an act of “stupidity” and “frustration.” / Reuters
February 3, 2023

Tennis star Nick Kyrgios  haspleaded guilty to assaulting a former girlfriend, but avoided a conviction for what the magistrate called a "single act of stupidity".

The Canberra magistrate dismissed the assault charge against the 27-year-old Australian player on Friday.

Appearing in a Canberra court, the Wimbledon finalist admitted assaulting then-girlfriend Chiara Passari on January 10, 2021, by pushing her to the ground after a heated argument.

Passari lodged a complaint with police 10 months later, after they had broken up, lawyers told the court.

In a statement read to the court, Passari said she had been severely traumatised by the incident, experiencing severe weight loss, staying in bed day and night – unable to sleep or form new romantic relationships.

Lawyers for Kyrgios had appealed to have the charge, one count of common assault, dismissed on mental health grounds, arguing it was an isolated incident and out of character.

Psychologist Sam Borenstein told the court Kyrgios suffered from recurring major depression, which included black periods, thoughts of self-harm, insomnia, agitation and feelings of guilt.

Borenstein said the tennis star had relied on alcohol and drugs as a means of coping, but was now making progress in dealing with the issues.

"As we speak now his mental health has improved significantly," Borenstein said.

Magistrate Beth Campbell heard that appeal but ultimately dismissed the charge.

READ MORE: 'Winner pays for it': Djokovic, Kyrgios set up dinner date after Wimbledon

'Act of stupidity'

Campbell said Kyrgios acted poorly but the offence was not planned or premeditated and was a "single act of stupidity" by a young man attempting to extricate himself from a tense situation.

Kyrgios was said to have shoved Passari, who was preventing him from leaving her Canberra apartment.

"I do not record a conviction against your name, I do not find any necessity to place you on a good behaviour bond," Campbell said.

Kyrgios, who has clashed with media in the past, did not speak to reporters on his way into the building.

Canberra-born Kyrgios, known for his mercurial talent and on-court outbursts, has spoken publicly in the past about his battles with depression and the pressures of global tennis fame.

"I'm proud to say I've completely turned myself around and have a completely different outlook on everything, I don’t take one moment for granted," he wrote on Instagram last year.

The case was adjourned in October, as Kyrgios prepared to play the Japan Open, so experts could prepare mental health reports for the court.

He is currently ranked 20th in the world.

READ MORE:'Winner pays for it': Djokovic, Kyrgios set up dinner date after Wimbledon

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us