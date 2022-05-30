POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Lewandowski: 'My Bayern story has come to an end'
The Poland striker, who has been linked with a move to Barcelona, said at a news conference that a transfer would be the best outcome for all sides.
Lewandowski: 'My Bayern story has come to an end'
Lewandowski joined in 2014 from Borussia Dortmund and has won the Bundesliga every year since then. / AFP
May 30, 2022

Poland striker Robert Lewandowski has said that his story with Bayern Munich is over and he could not imagine staying on with the German champions.

"One thing is certain today - my story with Bayern is over. After everything that has happened in recent months, I cannot imagine further good cooperation," Lewandowski said on Monday during a news conference on international duty.

"I realise a transfer will be the best solution for both sides."

Bayern sports director Hasan Salihamidzic said earlier this month that Lewandowski informed the club's boss that he wanted to leave, confirming reports the Bundesliga's second-highest all-time scorer could be on his way out despite having a contract until 2023.

The 33-year-old striker previously told Polish broadcaster Eleven Sports it would be “hard to know if I’ll still be playing for Bayern next season.”

READ MORE:Putellas, Lewandowski win top FIFA 'Best' awards

Barcelona reportedly agree on a three-year deal

Poland coach Czeslaw Michniewicz said: “It looks today that Bayern will use this year of contract and Robert will have to stay. The sooner it is sorted out the better for Robert because he will have his head clear and will focus on the work".

“I am sure that a new impulse in the form of a change of league and surroundings will have only good effects on Robert and he will be able to pursue his dreams".

Lewandowski’s agent, Pini Zahavi, and Barcelona have reportedly verbally agreed on a three-year deal but Bayern has been firm in its stance that the player is not for sale.

Lewandowski joined in 2014 from Borussia Dortmund and has won the Bundesliga every year since then as well as the Champions League in 2020. 

READ MORE: Lewandowski scores twice as Bayern beat Dortmund in Super Cup

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
Superman returns with a story that looks a lot like Gaza
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Türkiye's foreign minister to attend informal Cyprus meeting in New York
Russia does not care about Trump’s ‘theatrical ultimatum’, says Russia’s former president
EU top diplomat hopes bloc agrees new Russia sanctions soon
Russia's Lavrov meets with China's President Xi, Russia says
US launches new bid to keep migrants detained by denying hearings, memo shows
Powell requests watchdog probe into Fed renovation costs after Trump criticism
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us