Footballer Paul Pogba's brother 'likely to be charged' in extortion case
Mathias Pogba admits to being behind an online video promising "great revelations" about brother Paul Pogba after the Juventus player said he was the target of a $13M blackmail plot.
Mathias Pogba had a modest soccer career as a forward with lower-tier teams in England and other European countries. / AFP Archive
September 17, 2022

The elder brother of Paul Pogba and four others are "likely to be charged" in an extortion case targeting the French football star, judicial sources have said.

They are due to appear before a judge on Saturday, the sources said.

Mathias Pogba, 32, has admitted to being behind a bizarre video published online on August 27 promising "great revelations" about the Juventus player and French national team member.

The four others are all close to the Pogba brothers and are aged between 27 and 36. 

The five have been held in custody since Tuesday and Wednesday.

Blackmail plot

Paul Pogba had filed a complaint with Turin prosecutors on July 16, saying he was the target of a 13-million-dollar blackmail plot.

According to sources close to the Pogba family, large sums of money are being demanded from Paul Pogba if he wants to avoid the dissemination of allegedly compromising videos.

Paul Pogba told investigators that his blackmailers wanted to discredit him by claiming he asked a marabout (holy man) to cast a spell on Paris Saint-Germain and France star Kylian Mbappe, which Pogba denies.

French prosecutors launched an investigation on September 2. It is being handled jointly by the French police's anti-gang and central crime units.

Several people, including Pogba's mother, have already been interviewed by police, a judiciary source said.

On the field, Pogba's hopes of playing for France at the World Cup in Qatar later this year hang in the balance after a knee injury. He had surgery that was described as "successful" earlier this month.

