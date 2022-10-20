WORLD
2 MIN READ
Boat accident kills over a dozen people in northwest Nigeria
The latest accident happened just two weeks ago after 76 people were killed when their overloaded boat tipped over due to flooding in southeastern Anambra state.
Boat accident kills over a dozen people in northwest Nigeria
Boat accidents occur regularly in Nigeria because of overloading, speeding, poor maintenance and disregarding navigation rules. / AP Archive
October 20, 2022

Fourteen people have drowned when an overloaded passenger vessel capsized in northwest Nigeria, in the country's latest boat-related accident.

"We recovered the bodies of the 14 victims and buried them yesterday (Wednesday)," the administrator of Shagari district, Alyu Abubakar Dantani said on Thursday.

The victims – 11 men and three women – were travelling for an event marking the birth of Prophet Muhammad on Tuesday when the accident happened.

He said 10 other passengers were rescued by local divers.

Boat accidents occur regularly in Nigeria because of overloading, speeding, poor maintenance and disregarding navigation rules.

In April, 26 people – including 21 women and five children – drowned when their canoe capsized on the same river, officials said at the time.

Two weeks ago, 76 people were killed when their overloaded boat tipped over due to flooding in southeastern Anambra state.

READ MORE: Deaths as boat capsizes in Nigeria's Anambra state

Continuous rain, floods

Since the start of the rainy season, many regions of the West African nation of more than 200 million people have been devastated by floods.

More than 600 people have been killed and at least 1.3 million made homeless, according to the emergency services.

The continuous rain has washed away farmland and crops, sparking fears of food shortages, famine and hunger in a country already struggling with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Ukraine conflict.

READ MORE:Boat capsize tragedy in Nigeria: Death toll climbs

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us