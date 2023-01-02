CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Marvel actorJeremy Renner in 'critical but stable' condition after accident
The actor known for his role as Hawkeye was plowing snow when he suffered serious injuries, his agent says
Marvel actorJeremy Renner in 'critical but stable' condition after accident
Renner, 51, has been nominated for two Oscars for his roles in "The Hurt Locker" and "The Town". / Reuters Archive
January 2, 2023

Movie star Jeremy Renner, known for his role as Hawkeye in several Marvel blockbusters, has been in critical but stable condition following an accident, his representative told US media.

Renner had been plowing snow when he suffered serious injuries, a representative told The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline on Sunday.

"We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today," Renner's representative told the outlet, without specifying where the accident took place.

"His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care," the representative, who was unnamed, added.

Renner, 51, has been nominated for two Oscars for his roles in "The Hurt Locker" and "The Town".

He has also appeared as Clint Barton, also known as superhero Hawkeye, in several Marvel films and a recent miniseries.

Renner owns property near Mt Rose-Ski Tahoe, an area near Reno, Nevada that has been hit by winter storms, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He recently posted on social media about severe weather conditions in the area around Lake Tahoe, which borders California and Nevada and is a world-renowned skiing destination.

On December 13, Renner tweeted a photo of a car buried by snow with the caption "Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke."

READ MORE:'Black Panther' sequel ignites box office with $330M global debut

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Pilot groups reject human error claims in Air India crash
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us