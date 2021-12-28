POLITICS
Australia rout England to win third Test and retain Ashes title
Australia hold title by completing a dominant innings and 14-run win over England cricketers before lunch on day three of the third test in Melbourne.
The fourth test is scheduled to begin on January 5 in Sydney, with the fifth from January 14 in Hobart. / AFP
December 28, 2021

A relentless Australia spearheaded by debutant Scott Boland have skittled England for an embarrassing 68 to win the third Test by an innings and 14 runs and retain the Ashes with two Tests still to play.

The tourists resumed on 31 for four, still 51 runs behind, after a disastrous final hour on Monday against some outstanding fast bowling that left their dreams in tatters.

Their survival on Tuesday rested on skipper Joe Root, but when he fell for 28 it was just a matter of time before the rest followed. Boland ended with an incredible 6-7 of four overs.

Covid scare

Play resumed as scheduled after players from both teams were tested for Covid-19 overnight.

"All results have come back negative," Cricket Australia said.

The start of Monday's second day of play was delayed by 30 minutes due to a Covid scare involving two members of England’s support staff.

Australia were bowled out for 267 on Monday as the home side grabbed a first-innings advantage of 82 runs.

The fourth test is scheduled to begin on January 5 in Sydney, with the fifth from January 14 in Hobart.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
