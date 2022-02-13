POLITICS
LeBron James breaks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's combined points record
NBA superstar scored a three pointer less than five minutes into the third quarter of Saturday's game against the Golden State Warriors, vaulting him past Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
James is now 500 points from passing Karl Malone for number two on the regular season scoring list. / AFP
February 13, 2022

NBA superstar LeBron James has become the highest scoring player in combined regular season and playoff history, surpassing Los Angeles Lakers icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

James came into Saturday's game against the Golden State Warriors needing 19 points to pass Abdul-Jabbar for most combined regular season and playoff points.

Abdul-Jabbar finished his hall of fame career with 44,149 points, including 38,387 in the regular season and 5,762 in the postseason.

James drained a three pointer less than five minutes into the third quarter on Saturday for his 21st point of the game and a total of 44,152 which vaulted him past Abdul-Jabbar.

He finished the game with 26 points but missed a key last-second free throw as the Lakers lost 117-115 to the Warriors.

James now sits number three on the all-time regular season scoring list with 36,526 points and number one on the all-time postseason scoring list with 7,657 points.

He is fewer than 500 points from passing Karl Malone for number two on the regular season scoring list. He passed Michael Jordan for number one on the all-time playoff scoring list in 2017.

James also has scored 25 points or more in 22 straight games, which is the longest such streak of his career.

