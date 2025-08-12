WORLD
2 min read
US summit in Alaska 'personal victory' for Putin: Zelenskyy
Russia is planning new offensives on three parts of the Ukrainian front, says President Zelenskyy, adding that Russian troops advance up to 10 kilometres near the mining town of Dobropillia.
US summit in Alaska 'personal victory' for Putin: Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy says Russian troops advance near mining town. / TRT World
August 12, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin had scored a "personal victory" by getting invited to talks with Donald Trump on US soil, and that the meeting further delayed sanctions on Moscow.

"First, he will meet on US territory, which I consider his personal victory. Second, he is coming out of isolation because he is meeting on US territory. Third, with this meeting, he has somehow postponed sanctions," Zelenskyy told reporters on Tuesday.

Zelenskyy also said that Russia was planning new ground assaults on at least three different areas of the front line in order to pressure Kiev and seek concessions.

"They are preparing for an offensive operation, we believe, in three directions. The main directions are Zaporizhzhia, Pokrovsk, and Novopavlivka," the Ukrainian leader added.

RelatedTRT Global - Zelenskyy claims Putin preparing for further attacks, rather than ceasefire
Recommended

‘Destroy them’

Zelenskyy said that Russian troops had advanced by up to 10 kilometres near the eastern coal mining town of Dobropillia, but that Kiev would soon "destroy them".

"Russian units have advanced 10 kilometres deep in several spots. They all have no equipment, only weapons in their hands. Some have already been found, some destroyed, some taken prisoner. We will find the rest and destroy them in the near future," Zelenskyy told reporters.

Explore
Spain endures worst fire season on record as blazes ravage northwest
UK prepares to airlift Gaza's critically ill children as pressure mounts for medical evacuations
Ahead of visit, Netanyahu hit with criminal complaint from Argentine rights groups
France drafts resolution to prolong UN peace mission in Lebanon
Maduro mobilises millions in militia amid rising US ‘threats’
UK dropped request for backdoor access to encrypted Apple data, says US spy chief Gabbard
UN: Israeli attacks in Gaza killed nearly half of all aid workers slain worldwide in 2024
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US halt on Gaza visas will endanger children seeking medical treatment, charity warns
Air Canada flight attendants defy back-to-work order
Arrangements underway for Putin-Zelenskyy meeting — Trump
Trump pauses talks with Europeans to call Putin on Ukraine peace efforts
Bestselling Irish author says she will support Palestine Action despite government ban
'You look fabulous in that suit': Zelenskyy dons more formal attire for crucial meeting with Trump
Trump administration revoked more than 6,000 student visas, State Dept says
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us