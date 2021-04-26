CULTURE
3 MIN READ
RARES just paid $1.8M for Kanye's old Nike Air Yeezy 1s
The kicks worn by the American rapper during the 2008 Grammy Awards have been acquired by sneaker investment marketplace RARES.
RARES just paid $1.8M for Kanye's old Nike Air Yeezy 1s
Musician Kanye West performs onstage wearing his Nike Air Yeezy sneakers during the 50th annual Grammy awards in California on February 10, 2008. / AFP
April 26, 2021

A pair of Nike Air Yeezy 1s worn by rapper Kanye West have sold for $1.8 million, triple the previous record for sneakers, Sotheby's said.

The shoes beat the record held by a pair of Nike Air Jordan 1s which sold for $615,000 in August 2020 at a Christie's auction.

"The sale marks the highest publicly recorded price for a sneaker sale ever," Sotheby's said in a statement on Monday. 

"The sale also marks the first pair of sneakers to top $1 million," it added.

The black high top Yeezys were worn by West during the 2008 Grammy Awards as he performed "Hey Mama" and "Stronger."

READ MORE:H.E.R. song 'I Can't Breathe' wins song of the year at Grammy Awards

Rare athletic footwear

The sneakers, which were part of a collaboration between Nike and West, were prototypes, with the resulting model not going on sale until April 2009.

The shoes were acquired by RARES, a sneaker investment marketplace that allows users to invest in rare pairs of athletic footwear.

Individuals can buy shares in a pair, just as investors buy stock in a company.

RARES bought the Air Yeezy 1s through a private sale from sneaker collector Ryan Chang.

READS MORE: Kanye West's presidential run: real or for show?

'Industry titan'

Brahm Wachter, head of streetwear and new collectibles at Sotheby's, said the price "speaks volumes of Kanye's legacy as one of the most influential clothing and sneaker designers of our time, and of the Yeezy franchise he has built which has become an industry titan."

Before collaborating with West, Nike had named shoes only in honour of famous athletes.

The Air Yeezy 1 was released, in limited edition in 2009, followed by the Air Yeezy 2 in 2012.

Most Air Yeezy 1s sell for between $2,000 and $4,000, depending on the model.

West initially teamed up with Nike before switching to Adidas to create his own line.

Yeezy sneakers generated nearly $1.7 billion in revenue in 2020, according to an internal note from UBS bank, reported by Bloomberg.

READS MORE: Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US Justice Department fires Maurene Comey, prosecutor in Epstein case
Trump says Coca-Cola to use cane sugar in US drinks
Türkiye's Fidan denounces Israel's genocide in Gaza, urges UN action for ceasefire and aid access
Zelenskyy aims for half of Ukraine's weapons to be made domestically
Dozens of bodies found inside Sweida hospital after gunmen retreat
Trump says he's 'highly unlikely' to fire Fed Chair Powell
Syrian army withdraws from Sweida under ceasefire agreement with Druze leaders
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Pashinyan: Armenia wants to reopen border with Türkiye, establish diplomatic ties
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us