In pictures: Fajr prayers held at Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque
In pictures: Fajr prayers held at Hagia Sophia Grand MosqueThousands of Muslim worshippers continue to flock to Istanbul's iconic structure, after its reopening as a mosque following a gap of almost nine decades.
Muslim worshippers who arrived at the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque with carpets and face masks performed the second Fajr at the newly reopened mosque on July 26, 2020.
July 26, 2020

Hundreds have prayed Fajr, the dawn prayer, in Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque after it reopened for worship for the first time in 86 years with a Friday prayer two days ago.

On Sunday morning, people flocked to the mosque while many worshippers occupied Hagia Sophia square overnight and others camped out on the streets.

It was the second Fajr prayer since the iconic structure was reopened as a mosque. 

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan issued a decree restoring the iconic building as a mosque earlier this month, shortly after a Turkish high court ruled that the Hagia Sophia had been illegally turned into a museum nearly nine decades ago. 

