Sunday, September 6, 2020

UK sees biggest jump in Covid-19 cases since May

Britain has recorded its highest daily number of new coronavirus cases since May, with 2,988 new infections announced. The number is up from 1,813 on Saturday.

Some of the increase can be accounted for by expanded testing, which is identifying people who have mild or no symptoms. The number of hospital admissions and deaths has so far not shown a corresponding rise. Two new deaths were reported Sunday.

The increased number of cases comes as British schoolchildren return to class, a milestone in the resumption of normal life. UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the 'concerning' rise is predominately among younger people.

Britain’s confirmed coronavirus death toll stands at 41,551, the highest in Europe.

Turkey reports over 1,000 more recoveries

Over 1,000 more patients in Turkey recovered from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the country's health minster has announced.

Citing Health Ministry data, Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter that 1,013 more patients regained health, pushing the total recoveries to 251,105.

Some 1,578 new virus cases were also registered, taking the caseload to 279,806.

The virus-linked death toll in the country, meanwhile, rose to 6,673 as 53 more people succumbed to the disease.

France reports over 7,000 cases

French health authorities have reported 7,071 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Sunday, down from Saturday's 8,550 and also below Friday's peak of 8,975.

Friday's figure had set a new all-time high of daily additional infections for the country. The number of people hospitalised for the disease over the last seven days reached 1,704, of which 288 were in intensive care units.

The number of people in France who have died from COVID-19 increased by 3 to 30,701, and the cumulative number of cases now totals 324,777.

Wedding party lands Albanian restaurant owner in jail

An Albanian restaurant owner has been arrested after repeatedly violating the government ban on wedding gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s the first time authorities have made such an arrest.

Police reported on Sunday that the 52-year old was arrested in the port city of Durres, about 35 kilometres west of the capital, Tirana, after organising a wedding. He had earlier been fined twice for the same offence.

Albanian authorities have banned mass activities such as weddings and funerals to impede spread of the virus.

The country has reported 10,255 confirmed virus cases and 316 deaths as of Sunday.

Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment from horse antibodies

Researchers in Costa Rica are due to begin trials of an inexpensive coronavirus treatment based on antibodies taken from horses injected with the SARS-Cov-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, according to scientists.

Developed by University of Costa Rica's Clodomiro Picado Institute (ICP), the equine antibodies medication is to be tested on 26 patients from mid-September, Roman Macaya, president of the Social Security Fund that manages public health centres, told Reuters.

Costa Rican authorities hope to be able to begin applying the treatment more widely in hospitals if the results from the phase 2 study are encouraging.

Costa Rican researchers say their method for SARS-Cov-2 treatment is based on the experience of using horse antibodies to develop snake anti-venoms.

They imported the virus protein from China and the United Kingdom and injected it into six of the 110 horses that the IPC uses for testing.

Bangladesh recoveries top 68 percent

The coronavirus recovery rate has improved to 68 percent in Bangladesh amid downtrend in infections for weeks, official data showed on Sunday.

Another 32 people lost their lives to Covid-19 and some 1,600 people contracted the virus in the past 24 hours, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

It has been the lowest daily infection rate since mid-May in the country.

Bangladesh has registered 4,479 coronavirus-related deaths and over 325,000 infections nationwide to date.

The death rate has also seen a rising trend in recent weeks, up to 1.38 percent.

Meanwhile, 3,423 coronavirus patients have recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 221,275.

Bangladesh is now the 14th most affected country across the globe.

Russia reports 5,195 new coronavirus cases and 61 deaths

Russia has reported 5,195 new coronavirus cases taking its total to 1,025,505, the fourth largest in the world.

The Russian coronavirus crisis centre said 61 deaths had been confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 17,820.

Indonesia reports 3,444 new virus cases

Indonesia reported 3,444 new virus cases, bringing the total to 194,109, data from the country’s health ministry website showed.

The Southeast Asian country also reported 85 new deaths, taking the total to 8,025, the highest coronavirus death toll in Southeast Asia.

France puts more departments on high alert

French authorities have placed seven more departments covering major cities such as Lille, Strasbourg and Dijon on high alert as increases in Covid-19 infections accelerate, said the government.

Of France's 101 mainland and overseas departments, 28 are now considered "red zones" where authorities will be able to impose exceptional measures to slow the number of new coronavirus cases.

The move comes as France reported a record of nearly 9,000 daily cases on Friday, and a further 8,550 cases in the past 24 hours on Saturday, when the nationwide test positivity rate incre ased to 4.7 percent.

Israel's death toll crosses 1,000

The death toll from the coronavirus in Israel has surpassed 1,000, as the government on Sunday mulled steps for imposing new restrictions to quell a resurgence in infections.

Israel had earned praise for its early handling of the virus crisis and imposing tight movement restrictions. Since reopening the economy in May, however, new cases have spiked to record levels and the government has been blamed for mismanaging the resurgence. Weekly protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over his corruption trial have expanded to include demonstrations against his handling of the health crisis and the resulting economic pain.

More than 3,000 new cases a day have been confirmed in the most recent spike, raising the specter of a renewed nationwide lockdown.

Overall, Israel has recorded nearly 130,000 cases of the virus, with more than 26,000 still active.

India reports record surge as infections spread

India has seen another record surge of 90,632 cases during the past 24 hours, as infections spread to smaller cities and parts of country's rural areas.

According to the Health Ministry, India’s caseload reached 4,113,811, slightly short of Brazil’s confirmed 4,123,000 infections. Brazil is the second worst-hit country after the United States with 6,245,112 cases.

The ministry also reported 1,065 deaths for a total of 70,626.

More than 1 million cases have been detected in India in less than two weeks. Authorities say India’s daily testing exceeds 1 million now.

Germany's confirmed cases rise by 988

The number of confirmed virus cases in Germany increased by 988 to 249,985, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by one to 9,325, the tally showed.

South Korea's virus cases at 3-week low, below 200 for fourth day

South Korea has reported the smallest rise in virus infections in three weeks, remaining under 200 for a fourth consecutive day as tighter restrictions cap a second wave.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 167 cases of the new coronavirus for the 24 hours through midnight Saturday, down from 168 the previous day.

That brings the country's total infections to 21,177 with 334 Covid-19 deaths. Success in crushing early outbreaks was partially reversed after a wave infections among members of a church spread when they attended a political rally in mid-August.

Australia extends Melbourne lockdown despite drop in cases

Australian officials have extended a strict virus lockdown of the country's second-biggest city by two weeks, saying new cases had not dropped enough to prevent another spike.

Melbourne residents were due to exit a harsh six-week lockdown next weekend but face continued restrictions for months to come, with Victoria state premier Daniel Andrews saying the current lockdown would remain in place until September 28.

Just 63 new cases and five deaths were recorded in Victoria, after peaking above 700 at the height of the outbreak, but health officials are taking a cautious approach.

State police charged a protester with assault after an officer suffered cuts to the head during an anti-lockdown rally earlier in Melbourne.

Police said that seven others have been charged with breaching Covid-19 directions after about 200 gathered at the Shrine of Remembrance and Albert Park. Scuffles between protesters and police resulted in more than 160 fines for contravening lockdown measures or not wearing a mask.

Mainland China reports 10 new cases

Mainland China reported 10 new Covid-19 cases on September 5, unchanged from a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Sunday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all the new cases were imported, marking the 21th consecutive day with no locally transmitted infections.

The number of new asymptomatic cases rose to 17 from eight a day earlier. China does not count symptomless infections as confirmed Covid-19 cases.

The total confirmed Covid-19 cases for mainland China now stands at 85, 122, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

Mexico records 6,319 new cases, 475 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry on Saturday reported 6,319 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections and 475 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 629,409 cases and 67,326 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely to be significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Brazil reports 30,168 cases, 682 deaths

Brazil recorded 30,168 additional confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, as well as 682 deaths from the disease, the Health Ministry said.

Brazil has registered 4.1 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 126,203, according to ministry data.

Brazil has the second highest number of coronavirus cases and related deaths in the world. India, which has now registered more than 4 million cases, could soon overtake Brazil.

Missouri analysis adds dozens more virus deaths

Missouri added 77 Covid-19 related deaths to its total on Saturday, most of which occurred weeks or months ago.

The state’s Department of Health and Senior Services blamed technical issues in a tweet for the spike that brought the state’s total number of deaths since the pandemic began to 1,639.

The newly reported deaths included five that occurred over the past 24 hours, with the bulk occurring from June to August.

“Through continuing efforts to ensure data transparency and quality, DHSS analysts discovered an inconsistency in death certificate diagnosis codes when compared to case information contained in DHSS disease surveillance systems,” health officials said in a tweet.

“After thorough analysis and evaluation, these additional Covid-19-associated deaths were identified. We expect to report more (although not as many as today) of these on Sunday as we work to complete this evaluation of cases.”

Health officials also reported that the number of confirmed cases had risen by 1,987 to 92,202.

Amid the rise in cases, St Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson announced on Friday in a social media post that bars, restaurants and nightclubs must continue to restrict capacity to 50% and close no later than 11 pm each night. The restrictions were originally set to end September 7.

Florida officials urge vigilance over Labour Day

Florida officials are urging vigilance over the Labor Day holiday weekend.

That’s despite the fewest number of new deaths, about 60, since mid-July. Officials have been urging Floridians to wear face masks and observe social distancing throughout the three-day holiday weekend, particularly at beaches and other public places.

On Saturday, the state reported nearly 3,700 news cases of coronavirus, pushing the total number of infections to nearly 644,000 since the outbreak began in the spring.

France reports 8,550 new daily infections

French health authorities reported 8,550 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Saturday, down from Friday's 8,975.

Friday's figure had set a new all-time high of daily additional infections since the disease started to spread in the country at the end of the winter.

The number of people in France who have died from Covid-19 increased by 12 to 30,698, and the cumulative number of cases now totals 317,706.