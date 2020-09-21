CULTURE
Emmy Awards 2020: The winners
Cult favourite "Schitt's Creek" makes history at the Emmy Awards with a comedy sweep, something even TV greats including “Frasier” and “Modern Family” failed to achieve.
Jimmy Kimmel (R) speaks with Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast on September 20, 2020. / AP
September 21, 2020

Media family saga "Succession," dystopian drama "Watchmen" and feel-good comedy "Schitt's Creek" dominated the Emmy Awards in a show sprinkled with jokes about the coronavirus pandemic, political jibes and appeals for racial justice.

The biggest shock of the night came when former Disney Channel actress Zendaya, 24, was named best drama actress for playing a teen drug addict in HBO's "Euphoria," beating presumed favourites Laura Linney ("Ozark") and Jennifer Aniston ("The Morning Show."

Here is a list of the winners in key categories for the 72nd Emmy Awards, which were handed out in Los Angeles on Sunday.

HBO's "Watchmen" led the way with a total of 11 wins, including the prize for best-limited series.

Cult favourite "Schitt's Creek" cleaned up in the comedy awards, taking home a total of nine prizes, including four for creator and star Daniel Levy.

And among the dramas, "Succession" took home top honours for best series, best lead actor, best writing and best directing.

Here is the full list:

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES: "Succession"

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES: "Schitt's Creek"

LEAD ACTOR, DRAMA: Jeremy Strong, "Succession"

LEAD ACTRESS, DRAMA: Zendaya, "Euphoria"

SUPPORTING ACTOR, DRAMA: Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, DRAMA: Julia Garner, "Ozark"

LEAD ACTOR, COMEDY: Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek"

LEAD ACTRESS, COMEDY: Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek"

SUPPORTING ACTOR, COMEDY: Daniel Levy, "Schitt's Creek"

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, COMEDY: Annie Murphy, "Schitt's Creek"

OUTSTANDING LIMITED SERIES: "Watchmen"

LEAD ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE: Mark Ruffalo, "I Know This Much Is True"

LEAD ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE: Regina King, "Watchmen"

SUPPORTING ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, "Watchmen"

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE: Uzo Aduba, "Mrs America"

OUTSTANDING TELEVISION MOVIE: "Bad Education"

Programs with most overall wins:

"Watchmen" - 11

"Schitt's Creek" - 9

"Succession" - 7

"The Mandalorian" - 7

