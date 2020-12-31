CULTURE
2 MIN READ
New Year's art show on London Piccadilly screen cancelled
Organisers cancel performances by American singer-songwriter Patti Smith and visual artist Anne Imhof following new curbs in London due to coronavirus.
New Year's art show on London Piccadilly screen cancelled
Piccadilly Lights screen, presented by the innovative digital art platform, CIRCA.
December 31, 2020

CIRCA New Year's Eve performance by American singer-songwriter Patti Smith and visual artist Anne Imhof will no longer be screened on Piccadilly Circus screen, orgnaisers have said, following the latest advice of the police and the evolution of Covid-19 restrictions in London.

"The health and safety of our audience is our first priority," CIRCA announced on Wednesday. 

As planned, the work will still be broadcast online for viewers to watch at home in London and all over the world via CIRCA's website and its official YouTube channel

The event was expected to be displayed on the iconic Piccadilly screen to mark the beginning of 2021 with a moving tribute to 100 NHS and healthcare workers, who passed away this year from Covid-19. 

READ MORE:Patti Smith to ring in New Year with show on iconic Piccadilly screen

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
'Reckless behaviour': Israeli opposition leader blasts attacks on Syrian capital
French court orders release of Europe's longest-serving political prisoner
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sovereignty and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
France hands over last military bases in Senegal
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
What's next for Syria's Sweida after violence, Israeli aggression?
Russia, Ukraine repatriate bodies of fallen soldiers
Israeli strikes hit Gaza's only Catholic church, two women killed
How EU missed ‘historic’ chance to hold Israel accountable
Far-righters go ballistic as French court grants refugee status to anyone from Gaza
Israeli plans to destabilise region thwarted by state, mediators' efforts: Syria
Deadly fire engulfs mall in Iraq's Wasit province, probe under way
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us