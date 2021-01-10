POLITICS
Poll: 80% want Tokyo Games cancelled or delayed because of pandemic
The world's biggest multi-sports event, postponed last year due to the pandemic, is scheduled to be held from July 23-August 8 in the Japanese capital.
A man wearing a protective mask, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), walks in front of an advertising billboard of Tokyo Olympics 2020, near the Shinjuku station in Tokyo, Japan, March 15, 2020. / Reuters
January 10, 2021

A Kyodo News poll has showed that about 80% of people in Japan say this year's Tokyo Olympics should be cancelled or delayed as worries mount about a record surge in coronavirus cases across the country, 

The survey found 35.3% want the Games to be cancelled and 44.8% favoured another delay. 

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared a state of emergency for the greater Tokyo region on Thursday and could extend the measure to other areas as Japan struggles to contain a surge in infections.

Suga has come under fire for his handling of the pandemic and his support rate has tumbled since he took office in September.

His cabinet's approval rate slid 9 points from a month earlier to 41.3% with the disapproval rate at 42.8%, the Kyodo survey showed.

About 79% said Suga's decision to call the state of emergency for Tokyo came too late and 68% were dissatisfied with the government's response to the pandemic, the survey found. 

