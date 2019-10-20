CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Hundreds honour Cuban ballerina Alicia Alonso
Legendary Cuban ballerina Alicia Alonso who achieved global acclaim in the 1940s and went on to run the internationally renowned National Ballet of Cuba for decades died at age 98, state-run media said.
Hundreds honour Cuban ballerina Alicia Alonso
Alicia Alonso, Cuba's prima ballerina and former director of Cuba's National Ballet, is escorted by ballet dancers Osiel Gounod, left, and Dani Hernandez during the closing of the 23rd International Ballet Festival at the Garcia Lorca Theater in Havana, Cuba, late Wednesday, November 7, 2012. / AP Archive
October 20, 2019

Hundreds of mourners on Saturday paid their last respects to famed Cuban ballerina Alicia Alonso, as her body lay in state in a Havana theatre.

Cubans, including ballet students, filed past her casket which was surrounded by floral tributes, including wreaths sent by Cuban leaders.

Alonso, a ballerina and choreographer whose nearly 75-year career made her an icon of artistic loyalty to the island's socialist system, died Thursday at age 98.

As founder and director of the National Ballet of Cuba, Alonso kept vice-like control over the troupe past her 90th birthday despite being nearly blind for decades.

In New York in the 1940s and '50s, Alonso was also one of the earliest members of the company that became the American Ballet Theatre, helping it develop into one of the more important ballet troupes in the US.

She was recognised the world over for the stylised beauty of her choreography and was named prima ballerina assoluta, the rarely bestowed highest honour in dance.

Born Alicia Ernestina de la Caridad del Cobre Martinez Hoya on December 21, 1920, in Havana, Alonso began her dance studies in 1931.

Her eyesight began to fail early in her career, and she danced many of her famous roles while partially blind, guided on stage by her partner's placement and the stage lights.

Alonso is survived by her husband, art critic Pedro Simón Martínez; her daughter, Laura; a grandson and two great-granddaughters.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us