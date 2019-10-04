CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Banksy's 'Devolved Parliament' sells for over $12 million
Despite being painted in 2009, many commentators had drawn comparisons to current-day politics, namely the increasingly brutish exchanges in the House of Commons over Britain’s pending departure from the European Union, or Brexit.
Banksy's 'Devolved Parliament' sells for over $12 million
File Photo: Sotheby's gallery assistants handle Banksy's Devolved Parliament painting on September 27, 2019. / AP
October 4, 2019

A large Banksy painting depicting primates sitting in Britain's parliament sold for more than $12 million on Thursday, a record price at auction for a work by the secretive British street artist, according to Sotheby's.

"Devolved Parliament", in which chimpanzees replace politicians in the House of Commons, more than comfortably surpassed its estimated price tag of 1.5 million to 2 million pounds, with the auctioneer declaring "history being made" at one point during the sale which was streamed live.

After bidding that lasted some 13 minutes, the 2009 artwork from a private collection sold to loud applause for a hammer price of 8.5 million pounds, to which fees are added giving a final price of 9,879,500 pounds ($12.2 million).

"Record price for a Banksy painting set at auction tonight. Shame I didn’t still own it," Banksy wrote on his Instagram feed beside a post quoting art critic Robert Hughes about the value of artworks.

"... The price of a work of art is now part of its function, its new job is to sit on the wall and get more expensive. Instead of being the common property of humankind the way a book is, art becomes the particular property of someone who can afford it," the Instagram post quoted Hughes as saying.

Before Thursday's sale, the auction record for a Banksy work was $1,870,000 for "Keep it Spotless" which sold at Sotheby's in New York in 2008, according to the auction house.

"Devolved Parliament" measures 13 feet (4 m) long, making it Banksy's largest known canvas, according to Sotheby's.

Despite being painted in 2009, many commentators had drawn comparisons to current-day politics, namely the increasingly brutish exchanges in the House of Commons over Britain’s pending departure from the European Union, or Brexit.

The Bristol-born artist, who keeps his identity a secret, is known for his political or social-commentary graffiti work that has popped up in cities around the world.

Thursday's sale came a year after another Banksy canvas, "Girl with Balloon", shredded itself in front of shocked onlookers at a Sotheby’s auction just as it was sold.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us