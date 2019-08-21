CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Dwayne Johnson returns to top of Forbes best-paid actor list
Former professional wrestler Johnson raked in $89.4 million over 12 months, rising back to the number-one spot he last held in 2016. He placed second in both of the last two years.
Dwayne Johnson returns to top of Forbes best-paid actor list
In this file photo taken on April 23, 2019, US actor Dwayne Johnson arrives on the red carpet for the Time 100 Gala at the Lincoln Center in New York. / AFP Archive
August 21, 2019

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has reclaimed his position as the world's highest-paid actor, according to a Forbes rich list otherwise dominated by the cast of Marvel's record-breaking "Avengers" films.

The prolific actor, 47, scored a major hit with family-friendly reboot "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" — a sequel is on the way— and has starred in multiple "Fast and Furious" films including this month's "Hobbs & Shaw."

"He has just become the go-to bankable star," said Comscore analyst Paul Dergarabedian. "And he's always working — he's relentless."

Using his A-list clout to secure lucrative profit-sharing movie deals on top of eight-figure fees, Johnson also appears on HBO television show "Ballers," hosts NBC game show "Titan Games" and has his own lucrative line of fitness clothing, among other endorsements.

"He's a multi-platform, cross-promoted brand unto himself like no other," added Dergarabedian.

Chris Hemsworth took second place with $76.4 million — one of several actors from Marvel's superhero universe to appear in the top 10.

The list covers the period June 2018 to June 2019, during which Marvel Studios released "Avengers: Endgame," the highest-grossing film of all time.

Hemsworth, who plays fan favorite Thor, is followed by Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man) in third, Bradley Cooper (Rocket) in sixth, Chris Evans (Captain America) in eighth and Paul Rudd (Ant-Man) in ninth.

However, most of Cooper's $57 million payday came from producing, directing and starring alongside Lady Gaga in musical drama "A Star is Born," Forbes said.

Perennial fixtures on the list including Jackie Chan, Will Smith, Adam Sandler and Bollywood star Akshay Kumar all returned.

But last year's number one George Clooney dropped out of the top 10, having banked his $1 billion deal for his tequila company the previous year.

The top 10:

1. Dwayne Johnson ($89.4 million)

2. Chris Hemsworth ($76.4 million)

3. Robert Downey Jr. ($66 million)

4. Akshay Kumar ($65 million)

5. Jackie Chan ($58 million)

6. Bradley Cooper ($57 million)

7. Adam Sandler ($57 million)

8. Chris Evans ($43.5 million)

9. Paul Rudd ($41 million)

10. Will Smith ($35 million)

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Russia acknowledges 'difficult period' in ties with Azerbaijan
Israeli blockade driving Gaza to the brink of famine: WHO
Pope speaks against forced mass displacement of Gaza civilians in call with Abbas
China confirms exit ban on Wells Fargo banker amid criminal probe
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli minister calls for 'decisive battle' in Gaza despite risk to hostages
Türkiye rejects Greece’s unilateral marine parks, calls for joint Aegean cooperation
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us