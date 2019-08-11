Muslims all around the world flocked to prayer grounds to perform the Eid prayers on the first of the four-day Eid Al Adha holiday on Sunday.

Following the prayers, many began to slaughter their animals, a ritual that commemorates the readiness of Prophet Ibrahim —also known as Abraham to Christians and Jews — to sacrifice his son on God’s command.

Celebrations start with a special Eid prayer which is followed by animal sacrifice. The meat of sacrificed animal has to be shared those who are in need.

People visit their relatives and neighbours and give presents to each other. Young people kiss elders' hands as a sign of respect.

The holy day is also a chance for charity, social gatherings, festive meals and gift-giving.

Asia

Chinese Muslims came together at Niujie Mosque in the capital Beijing, where police took extra security measures.

The mosque, which is among the oldest in the country, was filled with hundreds of Muslim worshippers who performed the Eid prayers and greeted each other.

Islam has been practised in China for more than 1,400 years and 10 out of 56 ethnic groups are predominantly Muslims. The Muslim ethnic groups — Hui, Uighurs, Kyrgyzs, Kazakhs, Tajiks, Tatars, Uzbeks, Salars, Bao’ans, and Dongshiangs — mostly live in northern and northwestern China.

In Kyrgyzstan, hundreds of Muslims gathered in front of the prime ministry building to perform prayers. In the sermon, the mufti underlined the importance of patience, forgiveness, exchanging gifts and said the meat of sacrificed animals must be given to those in need.

In Uzbekistan, thousands of people thronged to mosques early in the morning. Some people were seen praying in the streets due to overcrowded mosques. Security forces closed some streets and security measures were taken around the mosques.

Muslims in Kazakhstan’s capital city of Nur Sultan performed their Eid prayers in 11 mosques before they started sacrificing animals.

Muslims in the newly-autonomous southern region of Bangsamoro in the Philippines celebrated their first Eid Al Adha.

A large number of people, including women and children attended the Eid prayer.

Balkans

Muslims living in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Montenegro, Croatia, North Macedonia, Albania and Kosovo welcomed the Eid Al Adha.

Thousands of Muslims flocked to mosques in the morning to perform the Eid prayer, exchanged Eid greetings with their loved ones and then sacrificed animals.

Europe

Muslims living in the Swedish capital of Stockholm gathered at the nearest mosques in the early morning for prayers.

The security measures in the mosques across the country have been increased due to an armed attack on Saturday at the Al Noor Islamic Centre Mosque in Barum, Norway.

In Russia, all the streets leading to the Moscow Central Mosque were closed to traffic for the Eid prayer.

More than 100,000 Muslims prayed in mosques as well as on the streets.

Russian President Vladimir Putin celebrated the Muslim holy day in a message in which he said the Eid "strengthens eternal values such as love, kindness and compassion."

Muslims living in Germany flocked to the mosques in the capital, especially the Hagia Sophia Mosque in the Moabit town, in order to perform the Eid prayer.

Thousands of Muslims living in different cities of Italy performed Eid prayer.

The Turkish community intensively living in the northern cities of the country, gathered for the morning prayer.

Middle East

The Turkmen, Kurdish and Arab citizens performed prayers in the Grand Nur Mosque in Iraq's Kirkuk.

People prayed for the peace and stability of Kirkuk, Iraq and the Islamic world.

In Egypt's capital city of Cairo, millions of Muslims attended Eid prayers in mosques and public squares across the country amid a carnival-like atmosphere accompanied by heavy security measures.

Africa

Muslims of various nationalities prayed together in the Sanhouri Mosque in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan.

In the capital Addis Ababa, hundreds of thousands of Muslims gathered for the Eid prayer in and around the city’s old stadium which is located in the capital downtown.

Ethiopia hosts the second-largest Muslim population in Sub-Saharan Africa with Muslims accounting for 34% of the over 100 million population of the country.

In Uganda, Eid prayers were performed across the country.

The prayers have been led by the Mufti of Uganda Sheik Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje.

He urged Muslims in Uganda to always behave well and be generous to the poor.

Ghanaian Muslims living in different cities of the country filled the mosques wearing traditional costumes.