POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Adventurer finishes three-year electric car journey in Australia
Dutch adventurer Wiebe Wakker's aim was to promote a carbon-free future by traveling over 95,000 kilometers across the world over a period of 1,119 days in his converted electric Volkswagen Golf.
Adventurer finishes three-year electric car journey in Australia
Dutch adventurer Wiebe Wakker on his electric car journey from the Netherlands to Australia, in April 2018. / Reuters
April 7, 2019

As Wiebe Wakker turned off his car in Sydney, Australia on Sunday afternoon it marked the end of a more than three-year journey for the Dutch adventurer and Blue Bandit, his converted electric Volkswagen Golf. 

Wakker’s Plug Me In initiative is the longest journey in an electric car ever recorded and was started to inspire and educate on a carbon-free future, according to the campaign’s website. 

Wakker departed the Netherlands on March 15, 2016 and has spent a total of 1,119 days travelling more than 95,000 km and visiting 33 countries to try and draw attention to the durability and sustainability of electric cars. 

The drive had relied on the support of strangers across the globe who offered the traveller food, a place to stay and the essential means to charge his car along the way. 

“I got about 1,800 people to sign up and make me zig zag all the way through Europe, the Middle East, India, Southeast Asia and finally today I arrived here,” Wakker told supporters after reaching his finishing line. 

Soon after 2 p.m. local time (0400 GMT), Wakker and a motorcade of electric cars crossed Sydney’s iconic Harbour Bridge, before finishing his long journey at the Royal Botanical Gardens by the Sydney Opera House.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us