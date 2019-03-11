POLITICS
Federer wins Indian Wells opener
Federer, who won the last of his Indian Wells titles two years ago but lost in 2018 final, used his backhand slice to keep Gojowczk from gaining any rhythm in the first set.
Roger Federer (SUI) goes for a ball at the net during his second round match against Roger Gojowczyk (not pictured) in the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. / Reuters
March 11, 2019

Roger Federer began his campaign for a record sixth Indian Wells title by defeating German Peter Gojowczyk 6-1 7-5 in the BNP Paribas Open in California on Sunday. Fresh from earning his 100th ATP singles title a week ago in Dubai, the Swiss fourth seed repelled a tough second set challenge from the world No.85 before booking his third round place.

Federer, who won the last of his Indian Wells titles two years ago but lost in 2018 final, used his backhand slice to keep Gojowczk from gaining any rhythm in the first set. Yet the second proved more of a challenge as the German saved four break points in his first service game, then used his momentum to break for a 3-1 lead. Federer immediately broke back before later benefitting from an untimely double fault for another break and serving out for victory in just over an hour and a quarter. Earlier, Japan's Kei Nishikori narrowly avoided a second-round defeat against Frenchman Adrian Mannarino before battling through 6-4 4-6 7-6(4).

World number seven Nishikori was not at his best with the left-handed Mannarino's flat groundstrokes neutralising his attacks and the Frenchman seem ed to be heading for victory when he served for the match at 6-5.

Yet he double-faulted on the third break point he faced in the game and, in the deciding tiebreak, Nishikori raced into a 6-2 lead.

Still, Mannarino kept fighting, saving two match points before the Japanese finally wrapped up victory after two hours and 33 minutes.

