Türkiye’s first indigenous supersonic combat aircraft makes maiden flight
The single-engine aircraft fulfills a critical role in modern pilot training through its superior performance characteristics.
April 25, 2023

 Hurjet, Türkiye's first indigenous supersonic combat aircraft, has made its maiden flight the country’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter.

The aircraft is the fruit of an advanced jet trainer and light attack aircraft project that was launched in 2017 by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI).

The single-engine aircraft fulfills a critical role in modern pilot training through its superior performance characteristics thanks to its tandem seat with modern avionics and high-performance features, according to TAI.

The aircraft is aiming to replace ageing jet trainers, and to be "used as Advanced Jet Trainers due to the increasing number of 5th generation aircraft (TFX, F-35, etc.) and their changing configurations,” it said.

The 13.4-metre (44 feet) Hurjet has a wingspan of 9.5 meters (31 feet).

Türkiye has become a supplier country for the defence industry, with its products used by many armies, the president also underlined.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
