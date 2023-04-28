WORLD
Philippines, China dispute over incident at sea
Beijing claims Manila’s vessels intruded into its waters on April 23, when China’s foreign minister was visiting the Philippines.
Manila says the Chinese vessel was carrying out “dangerous maneuvers near BRP Malapascua, maintaining a perilous distance of only 50 yards.” / Photo: Reuters Archive
April 28, 2023

The Philippines and China have made conflicting claims of an incident involving vessels from the maritime neighbours.

Manila earlier in the day on Friday accused China of “aggressive tactics” at sea, referring to the incident that happened on last Sunday.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG ) said: “On the morning of April 23, 2023, two Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) vessels intercepted the PCG vessels that were in the vicinity of Ayungin Shoal.”

“(The) CCG vessel 5201 and 4202 exhibited aggressive tactics towards (PCG vessels) BRP Malapascua and BRP Malabrigo, respectively,” said the statement.

Manila and Beijing have counter-claims in the disputed South China Sea, which has seen persistent tensions between maritime neighbors.

Beijing claimed Manila’s vessels allegedly intruded into its waters. It also lodged protest with the Southeast Asian nation.

'Premeditated and provocative'

Mao Ning, a spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry, told reporters in Beijing: “China lodged solemn representations and strong dissatisfaction over Philippine coast guard vessels’ intruding into waters off the Ren’ai Reef.”

“It was a premeditated and provocative action for the Philippine vessels to barge into the waters off the Ren’ai Reef with journalists on board. It aimed to deliberately find fault with China and hype a potential incident,” said Mao.

She urged Manila to “respect China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in the South China Sea,” Chinese daily Global Times reported.

Manila had accused the CCG vessel numbered 5201 of carrying out “dangerous manoeuvres near BRP Malapascua, maintaining a perilous distance of only 50 yards.”

The incident happened when China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang was visiting Manila between April 21 and 23.

“This close proximity posed a significant threat to the safety and security of the Philippine vessel and its crew,” the PCG said.

The coast guard also said it has already submitted a report to the National Task Force West Philippine Sea, “highlighting the presence of a Chinese warship, the continued appearance of alleged CMM vessels within the Philippines’ Exclusive Economic Zone, as well as the aggressive actions of the CCG against PCG vessels.”

