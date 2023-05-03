Colombia's government and National Liberation Army [ELN] guerrilla group have affirmed a commitment to reaching a ceasefire agreement as they met in Havana for a third round of peace talks.

The two sides also agreed on Tuesday on the need for civil society to be involved in any negotiated peace.

"We have the immense responsibility together to find a way out of this ignoble war," said Colombian senator Maria Jose Pizarro, a member of the government's negotiating delegation in the Cuban capital.

"The best way to contribute to solutions to the conflict is to end this cycle [of talks] with an agreement for the participation of society," Pizarro continued, "to build peace with the National Liberation Army, and the ceasefire that should have as its fundamental axis that people should not suffer."

The peace process was launched by Colombia's first-ever leftist President Gustavo Petro — himself a former urban guerrilla — at the end of last year.

'No spectators'

The first round took place in Caracas in November with further talks in Mexico in March, in which the two sides committed to discussing a ceasefire.

But an ELN ambush on a military convoy in late March that left nine soldiers dead cast doubt over the resumption of talks.

"We are determined to achieve the objectives set in the Mexico cycle: a ceasefire and societal participation," said Pablo Beltran, head of the ELN delegation.

"The sectors that have always been marginalised and exploited cannot be simple spectators in this process," he added.

In Madrid, Petro on Tuesday said, "it makes no sense to speak of peace" without a ceasefire.

He proposed what he called the "regionalisation of ceasefires that can gradually be extended to the national geography."

Peace talks with the ELN began in 2017 in Ecuador during the government of Juan Manuel Santos.

Talks were interrupted in 2019 by former president Ivan Duque, one day after the group bombed a police academy in Bogota, killing 21 officers.

Decades of conflict

Considered the last guerrilla group still operating in Colombia, the ELN will next year mark six decades since taking up arms against the state.

Colombia has been embroiled in a decades-long conflict involving radical leftist guerrillas, right-wing paramilitaries and drug traffickers.

All of them finance their activities through smuggling cocaine — of which Colombia is the world's largest producer — and increasingly through illegal mining.

The ELN initially refused to join a bilateral ceasefire announced by Petro just before the new year.

According to government negotiator Otty Patino, Bogota hopes to reach a ceasefire before October regional elections.