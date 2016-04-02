WORLD
3 MIN READ
President Erdogan opens Turkish-funded mosque complex in US
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan launches opening of Turkish-funded mosque complex in US
President Erdogan opens Turkish-funded mosque complex in US
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan cutting a ribbon during the opening ceremony of the Diyanet Islamic Cultural Center in Lanham, Maryland on April 2, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 2, 2016

Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, launched the opening of the Maryland Turkish American Cultural and Civilisation mosque complex on Saturday at an inauguration ceremony in the United States, stating that it will play a crucial role in dealing with intolerance and prejudice against Muslims.

The "complex is not only a mosque, it encompasses a cultural centre, community hall, guest house, Turkish baths and ten examples of traditional Ottoman homes," Erdogan said.

The mosque, which has been designed according to Ottoman architecture, has the capacity to house 750 people for prayer services.

The Turkish president said that the project will "undoubtedly serve all of the American Muslims living in the vicinity of the Maryland area."

Erdogan said that Muslims were a large constituency in the US who were mislabelled by the September 11 terror attacks.

"The expectation for all Muslims to pay the price for the pain and trauma inflicted on America by a handful of terrorists, on September 11, is by no means acceptable."

"Unfortunately we are going through a rough time all over the world where intolerance takes place not only in America, but all around the world, which is why this centre is to play a crucial role."

Erdogan denounced the hate filled rhetoric displayed amongst Presidential candidates in the upcoming elections, stating that "Muslims living in the US cannot be forced to make the choice between being a Muslim or an American."

"These are words that you may have heard from me before, but I would like to reiterate it again that terrorism has no religion, nationality, descent or race. A terrorist deserves to be attributed such a title only for the crimes they have committed against humanity," he added.

Erdogan slammed "specific groups claiming to be affiliated with Islam, including DAESH, Boko Haram and Al Qaeda" for feeding propaganda to anti-Islamic groups "while the Muslim community is trying to break the prejudice held against them."

He specifically emphasised the damage caused by terrorist groups DAESH and PKK, stating that Turkey is one of the main targets.

Erdogan noted that Turkey has been fighting terrorism for more than three decades, referring to PKK terrorists.

Noting Turkey's efforts to help European countries with counter-terrorism efforts, Erdogan reiterated that Turkey had informed Belgium authorities that one of the attackers behind the Brussels suicide bombings was a DAESH affiliate, when he was deported from Turkey, last June.

Erdogan criticised authorities for not taking Turkey's recommendation seriously, adding that "Belgian authorities released the man, which unfortunately took way into a bombing attack"

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us