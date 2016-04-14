South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday that North Korea has deployed one or two Musudan intermediate-range ballistic missiles on the east coast.

The North possibly is preparing to launch a Musudan missile, which also known as BM-25 on April 15, which is the birthday of the country's founder Kim Il sung.

There was no confirmation by South Korean officials about the report but Defence Ministry spokesman Moon Sang gyun said that the military had been on high alert for any missile launch by the North since its leader Kim Jong Un's vow to conduct more tests.

A mobile launcher was spotted carrying up to two Musudan missiles, the agency said citing multiple South Korean government sources.

According to Defence Ministry and some experts there is no information on the Musudan missiles, which has 3,000 km range, but it is not known whether it has been flight-tested or not.

Some experts said the North may choose to test-fire the Musudan in the near future as it tries to build an intercontinental ballistic missile designed to put the mainland United States within range.

US intelligence believes North Korea's ability to reach the United States is low, but its capabilities will increase, making continued investment in missile defence essential.

North Korea's leader Kim Jong un said on March that the country will test a nuclear warhead and ballistic missiles capable of carrying warheads.

Isolated North Korea and the rich, democratic South are still technically at war after the 1950-53 conflict ended in a truce, not a peace treaty.

North Korea accused South Korea on Tuesday of abducting its citizens in China, four days after South Korea said 13 workers at a restaurant run by the North had defected.