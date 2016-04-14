WORLD
3 MIN READ
S Korean media says North has deployed Musudan missile
Seoul based media says North Korea has deployed one or two intermediate-range ballistic missiles on east coast
S Korean media says North has deployed Musudan missile
In this April 5, 2009 image released by Korean Central News Agency on April 9, 2009, via Korea News Service in Tokyo, a missile from Musudan ri, North Korea is seen before its launch. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 14, 2016

South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday that North Korea has deployed one or two Musudan intermediate-range ballistic missiles on the east coast.

The North possibly is preparing to launch a Musudan missile, which also known as BM-25 on April 15, which is the birthday of the country's founder Kim Il sung.

There was no confirmation by South Korean officials about the report but Defence Ministry spokesman Moon Sang gyun said that the military had been on high alert for any missile launch by the North since its leader Kim Jong Un's vow to conduct more tests.

A mobile launcher was spotted carrying up to two Musudan missiles, the agency said citing multiple South Korean government sources.

According to Defence Ministry and some experts there is no information on the Musudan missiles, which has 3,000 km range, but it is not known whether it has been flight-tested or not.

Some experts said the North may choose to test-fire the Musudan in the near future as it tries to build an intercontinental ballistic missile designed to put the mainland United States within range.

US intelligence believes North Korea's ability to reach the United States is low, but its capabilities will increase, making continued investment in missile defence essential.

North Korea's leader Kim Jong un said on March that the country will test a nuclear warhead and ballistic missiles capable of carrying warheads.

Isolated North Korea and the rich, democratic South are still technically at war after the 1950-53 conflict ended in a truce, not a peace treaty.

North Korea accused South Korea on Tuesday of abducting its citizens in China, four days after South Korea said 13 workers at a restaurant run by the North had defected.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
'Killing of civilians seeking aid in Gaza is indefensible': EU foreign policy chief
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us