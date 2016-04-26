The 96 Liverpool soccer fans who died in Britain's worst-ever sporting disaster, the 1989 Hillsborough football stadium crush, were unlawfully killed with police failures to blame, a jury hearing inquests into the deaths concluded on Tuesday.

The jury also absolved Liverpool fans of any role in causing the crush.

The jury, made up six women and three men, told reporters that they had reached a majority decision of 7-2 or 8-1 on the question as to whether the Liverpool supporters were unlawfully killed.

The Crown Prosecution Service said it was considering whether criminal charges should be brought against individuals or any corporate body.

The disaster took place at at the FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at the Sheffield stadium.

The Liverpool supporters were crushed to death on the terraces after entering the ground through an open gate.

A report in 1990 concluded that the main cause of the disaster was a failure of control by the police.

It prompted major changes in safety standards at stadiums in Britain, with perimeter fencing removed and many grounds converted to all-seaters.