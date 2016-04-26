Some local media channels including Newspapers Aftonbladet and Expressen, as well as public broadcaster Swedish Radio, reported on Tuesday an intelligence leak from unnamed sources saying a possible DAESH attack could happen in Stockholm, the capital city of Sweeden.

Swedish newspaper Expressen reported Swedish security police (SAPO) had received intelligence from Iraq that seven or eight DAESH terrorists had entered Sweden with the intention of attacking civilian targets.

According to a police spokeswoman, Swedish police is collaborating with national and international security forces to prevent any possible attack in the capital.

"Security police are working intensively to assess received information, and it is of such a nature that our judgement is that we can not dismiss it," she said.

Swedish police did not give anymore details about the intelligence.

Sweden has not been hit by a large-scale terrorist attack, but a man is currently is awaiting a verdict for allegedly building a suicide bomb with the intent of staging an attack in Sweden. In 2010 a suicide bomber died when his bomb belt went off prematurely in central Stockholm.

The Swedish terror threat level remained unchanged at level three on a five-grade scale, the spokeswoman said.

Norwegian public broadcaster NRK reported Norwegian police were assessing whether or not the Norwegian royal family should proceed with a planned trip to Stockholm this weekend to celebrate the Swedish king's 70th birthday, given the supposed terror threat.