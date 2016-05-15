The daughter of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has married one of Turkey's the leading defence industrialists on Saturday in a ceremony attended by political leaders, former prime ministers and presidents.

The wedding of Erdogan's younger daughter Sumeyye, 30, and 36-year-old Selcuk Bayraktar was conducted by Istanbul's mayor Kadir Topbas.

Former president of Turkey, Abdullah Gul; Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu; Parliament Speaker Ismail Kahraman; Chief of the Turkish General Staff Gen. Hulusi Akar; member of the presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Bakir Izetbegovic; Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif; former Lebanese prime minister Saad Hariri; and Albanian Premier Edi Rama were among the guests.

Ahmet Davutoglu, Abdullah Gul, and Hulusi Akar attended as witnesses to the ceremony.

Sumeyye, who currently works as the deputy head of the non-governmental group Women and Democracy Association, studied at Indiana University in the United States and earned a master's degree from the London School of Economics.

Bayraktar, who has received numerous awards for his contributions to the drone industry in Turkey, graduated from Istanbul Technical University in 2002.

He holds master's degrees from the University of Pennsylvania and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He also holds a PhD from the Georgia Institute of Technology.