WORLD
3 MIN READ
Five killed in Mediterranean after refugee boat capsizes
Five refugees die, 565 are rescued after their boat capsizes off the coast of Libya.
Five killed in Mediterranean after refugee boat capsizes
Refugees are seen on a capsizing boat before a rescue operation by Italian Navy ships &quot;Bettica&quot; and &quot;Bergamini&quot; (unseen) off the coast of Libya. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 26, 2016

An overcrowded boat carrying hundreds of refugees capsized in the Mediterranean Sea on Wednesday, leaving behind five drowned bodies off the Libyan coast.

War, hunger, desperation…These are the reasons which have pushed thousands of people to undertake a perilous journey to cross the Mediterranean.

The tragic moment was photographed by the Italian Coastguard.

Roughly 565 people have been rescued by the Italian Navy's Bettica patrol boat. Bettica threw life rafts and jackets as the frigate Bergamini deployed a helicopter and several rubber motorboats to save the refugees who were trying to climb onto the hull of the overturned vessel.

It was not the only incident that took place in the Mediterranean Sea on Wednesday, The Betica received a similar call to rescue 180 people later.

Refugee boats attempting to cross the Mediterranean Sea rose sharply in the recent days as the weather is getting warmer.

6,000 refugees have been rescued on Monday and Tuesday. Officials fear the number of people attempting to make the journey across will increase in the upcoming days.

According to UN Refugee Agency, in 2016 more than 190,960 refugees attempted the dangerous journey using unseaworthy boats and dinghies.

The lives of 1,375 people were lost during the dangerous voyage.

Last year the number of the refugee arrivals via Mediterranean hit at least 1,015,078.

Turkey-based humanitarian aid agency Support to Life (STL) launched a project, called "The Sea Cemetery," in memory of the thousands of refugees who drowned in the Mediterranean Sea.

The project aims to draw attention to the humanitarian crisis taking place in Syria and it hopes to raise money to prevent such dangerous crossings.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us