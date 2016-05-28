Mother Nature erupted in all her glory and splendour on 23/24 May 2016 with six volcanoes spewing ash and gas into the air. Although most of the volcanoes are active, some have just awoken after a long sleep.

Popocatepetl Volcano, Mexico - 24 May 2016

According to the Popocatepetl Volcano Twitter page, an explosion occurred at 14:53 GMT which ejected ash and rock to distances of more than 2 kilometres above the crater.

In 1994 and 2000, major eruptions caused the evacuation of thousands of people. Scientists claim it was the biggest display of its eruption for 1,200 years.

Sinabung Volcano, Indonesia - 25 May 2016

Mount Sinabung continues to spew ash into the air following last week's deadly eruption that killed seven people in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia. The last deadly eruption was in 2014 when more than a dozen people were killed and thousands more evacuated.

Bristol Island - 24 May 2016

Mount Sourabaya, a stratovolcano on the uninhabited Bristol Island, erupted for the second time in May 2016. The false-coloured satellite image above was taken by NASA's satellite on 01 May 2016. The island, covered in glacial ice and snow, is one of the least studied in the world due to the lack of landing sites. The last known eruption was reported in 1956.

Mount Bromo, Indonesia - 24 May 2016

Satellite observations showed a plume of light ash and smoke that continued to drift 50 kilometres into the sky from the active Mount Bromo volcano in East Java, Indonesia. A renowned tourist attraction, the Indonesian Volcano Monitoring Bureu in November 2015 issued a warning barring visitors and climbers from entering within a 1km radius from the active crater. This warning is still being enforced today.

Turrialba explosion, Costa Rica - 24 May 2016

Ash and rocks continue to bellow out of Costa Rica's Turrialba volcano after a major eruption earlier in May 2016. #VolcánTurrialba is the official Twitter account of the Volcanological and Seismological Observatory of Costa Rica that continually monitors the Turrialba volcano.

The most powerful eruption of the Turrialba volcano was captured via a permanent infrared camera mounted on the mouth of the crater. The volcano has been dormant for two decades but the latest eruption has forced thousands to evacuate their homes.

Mount Nevado del Ruiz, Columbia - 23 May 2016

Columbia's Geological Services (SGC) reported episodes of continuous tremors and volcanic eruptions from 17-23 May at Mount Nevado del Ruiz, Columbia, after gas, steam and ash rose more than 2.3 kilometres above the peak. Authorities closed the La Nubia airport in Manizales due to the ash fall.

Previously, the volcano erupted in 1985 ejecting ash more than 2 kilometres into the sky. The volcanic activity caused the mountain's glacier peak to melt which resulted in a massive avalanche that killed about 30,000 people in the town of Armero.