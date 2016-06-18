WORLD
2 MIN READ
Mosquito-repelling TV goes on sale in India
LG's new TV uses ultrasonic waves that are inaudible to humans but cause mosquitoes to fly away.
Mosquito-repelling TV goes on sale in India
LG's world's first mosquito-repelling TV on sale at a store in Delhi, India. Photo: LG Electronics/Yonhap June 16, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 18, 2016

The Indian arm of South Korean company LG Electronics, has begun selling a TV with a feature that it says repels mosquitoes, which can spread diseases such as malaria, Zika and dengue.

The TV's 'Mosquito Away Technology' uses ultrasonic waves that are inaudible to humans but cause mosquitoes to fly away, according to LG India.

The same technology, which was certified as effective by an independent laboratory near Chennai, India, has been used by LG in air conditioners and washing machines.

The technology, which also functions when the TV is switched off, is available in two models, priced at $394 and $706.

The TV, which was designed and manufactured by LG India, is targeted at lower-income consumers living in conditions that would make them vulnerable to mosquitoes.

It will go on sale next month in the Philippines and Sri Lanka.

Kim Sang-yeol, an LG official, said there are no plans for now to market it elsewhere.

The company began developing the set before the outbreak of the Zika virus in Latin America, which has fueled concern over safety at the Olympic Games set to begin in August in Rio de Janeiro.

LG India said on its website that the TV is not intended to replace other mosquito-deterrent devices.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us