POLITICS
4 MIN READ
Serena Williams crashes out of Rio Olympics
Serena Williams' hopes of a fifth Olympic gold medal were crushed by Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in a 6-4, 6-3 loss
Serena Williams crashes out of Rio Olympics
Williams, who held a 4-0 record over Svitolina going into Tuesday's tie, committed error after error. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 10, 2016

The tennis competition at the 2016 Rio Olympics took a major hit in the run up to the Games when Swiss ace Roger Federer announced he would skip the event last month.

The prospects of a superstar podium finish were further dampened when the tournament started, with world no. 1 Novak Djokovic crashing out in a first round defeat to Juan Martin Del Potro. And on Tuesday, there were further tremors as defending champion and top seed Serena Williams bowed out, courtesy an upset 6-4, 6-3 loss to 21-year-old Elina Svitolina in the third round.

Defeat for the 34-year-old American robbed her of the chance to secure a fifth gold medal and her 2016 Games are now over after she and sister Venus were deposed as doubles champions in the first round.

Svitolina will face two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova for a place in the semi-finals.

Wimbledon champion Williams was clearly hampered by the shoulder injury which forced her to skip the Rogers Cup in Montreal.

At one point, she screamed in pain, "shoulder, shoulder".

She even served up five double faults in the seventh game of the second set as she suffered her earliest ever loss at an Olympic singles event.

"Obviously I am very disappointed. The better player won but I can't wait for next time. That will be a really good match and I look forward to it," said Williams.

"It was a great opportunity. It didn't work out the way I wanted it to, but at least I was able to make it to Rio. That was one of my goals.

"It was awesome and fun, but it's over now."

Williams, who held a 4-0 record over Svitolina going into Tuesday's tie, committed error after error.

The Ukrainian -- coached on the tour by one of Williams' former rivals, Justine Henin -- broke for 5-4 in the opener and sealed it with an ace in the 10th game.

She was a break to the good again in the second set, nervelessly backing it up with a service hold for 3-1.

Williams briefly rallied to break back at 3-3 but her calamitous seventh game sealed her fate.

"I didn't really think about my record against Serena," said Svitolina.

"I didn't expect that I could win and I said don't think she will make a mistake. Just fight and focus.

"I stayed in the moment, relaxed and went for my shots especially in second set because it was really tight."

Svitolina said she was not surprised by Williams' uncharacteristic serving up of five double faults.

"She can also hit four aces in a row, so I expected the unexpected.

"I tried not to think about playing Serena, the Olympic champion and so many Grand Slams.

"I also thought she may be injured but I tried not to think about it too much."

Williams' defeat blew the women's singles wide open with just two top 10 seeds making it to the quarter-finals.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us