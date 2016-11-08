What are sinkholes and how are they caused?
WORLD
5 MIN READ
What are sinkholes and how are they caused?We always hear about them, whether they appear in Mexico, China or Japan, but what exactly causes the creation of those mysterious gaping holes in the earth?
A giant sinkhole, measuring about 20 by 15 metres, appeared in the middle of a five-lane urban boulevard in Fukuoka, southwestern Japan, on November 8, 2016. There were no injuries reported. / TRT World and Agencies
November 8, 2016

A sinkhole is a hole in the ground formed by erosion and the drainage of water. The holes can sometimes measure at just a few feet, or they may even be large enough to swallow entire structures.

But the real question is, what are the causes of these sinkholes that we hear about on the news all the time? Let's take a look at some facts about these gigantic openings in the earth.

What are the different types of sinkholes?

There are 3 main types of sinkholes: Solution, Cover Collapse and Cover Subsidence.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
