A sinkhole is a hole in the ground formed by erosion and the drainage of water. The holes can sometimes measure at just a few feet, or they may even be large enough to swallow entire structures.

But the real question is, what are the causes of these sinkholes that we hear about on the news all the time? Let's take a look at some facts about these gigantic openings in the earth.

What are the different types of sinkholes?

There are 3 main types of sinkholes: Solution, Cover Collapse and Cover Subsidence.