If you see Hillary Clinton supporters donning her signature pantsuit on election day at polling stations, don't think it's an invasion of lookalikes - the message is much deeper.
The Democratic presidential nominee during her final days of campaigning, unknowingly inspired millions of her supporters to wear a pantsuit like hers on election day to send out a strong message to the world about the struggle for female equality.
The idea was first discussed in a private-only Facebook group called "Pantsuit Nation" which has already attracted over 2 million members.
Members say they want to be seen as equals alongside men and not be discriminated against.
The movement began after Republican nominee Donald Trump floated the idea to wear red on election day.
The logic behind Trump's idea is to show how many people turn out to vote for him whether he's triumphant or not.
Celebrity Involvement
The movement clicked with singer Beyoncé Knowles who along with her dancers appeared on stage dressed in pantsuits at a Clinton rally on November 4 in Cleveland.
Other women also took to various social media platforms to share stories about their real life experiences.
Pantsuit Dance Video
A dance video shot in New York's Union Square with 170 dancers in pantsuits of myriad colours has also gone viral.
Video source: Vimeo/Celia & Mia for HRC
The video, already viewed over 2 million times, was uploaded to Vimeo and Facebook by "Humanity for Hillary", a campaign on social media by artists who support Clinton.
Justin Timberlake's punchy tune "Can't Stop the Feeling" is played as dancers of different races and sexes come together on a public platform in a show of unity.
#PantsuitNation Takes Over Twitter
So, on November 8 will the #PantsuitNation come out in full force and sway this election?
Or will they be Trump'ed' by his #DrainTheSwamp supporters?
We'll find out in under 24 hours in what is seen as the most controversial presidential election in US history.
Authors: Mazhar Ali and Seyda Aci.