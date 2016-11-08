WORLD
3 MIN READ
#PantsuitNation to make its mark at US elections
Hillary Clinton unknowingly inspired millions of her supporters to wear a pantsuit like hers on election day to send out a strong message to the world about the struggle for female equality.
#PantsuitNation to make its mark at US elections
The idea was first discussed in a private-only Facebook group called &quot;Pantsuit Nation&quot; which has already attracted over 2 million members. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
November 8, 2016

If you see Hillary Clinton supporters donning her signature pantsuit on election day at polling stations, don't think it's an invasion of lookalikes - the message is much deeper.

The Democratic presidential nominee during her final days of campaigning, unknowingly inspired millions of her supporters to wear a pantsuit like hers on election day to send out a strong message to the world about the struggle for female equality.

The idea was first discussed in a private-only Facebook group called "Pantsuit Nation" which has already attracted over 2 million members.

Members say they want to be seen as equals alongside men and not be discriminated against.

The group, which can only be searched for and accessed by US Facebook users, was the brainchild of Libby Chamberlain.She said what started off as a platform to coordinate the election day attire, evolved into a space where people can not only praise Clinton, but also provides moral support to one another."We share stories about our grandparents, our children, and our families," Chamberlain said. "But so much more important is the idea that we can take this symbol of feminism and the struggle for equality and own it. Literally wear it to the polls." The group later inspired the hashtag #PantsuitNation which spread on social media platforms within weeks and stores across the US quickly attracted crowds of women in search of pantsuits.

The movement began after Republican nominee Donald Trump floated the idea to wear red on election day.

The logic behind Trump's idea is to show how many people turn out to vote for him whether he's triumphant or not.

Celebrity Involvement

The movement clicked with singer Beyoncé Knowles who along with her dancers appeared on stage dressed in pantsuits at a Clinton rally on November 4 in Cleveland.

Other women also took to various social media platforms to share stories about their real life experiences.

Pantsuit Dance Video

A dance video shot in New York's Union Square with 170 dancers in pantsuits of myriad colours has also gone viral.

Video source: Vimeo/Celia & Mia for HRC

The video, already viewed over 2 million times, was uploaded to Vimeo and Facebook by "Humanity for Hillary", a campaign on social media by artists who support Clinton.

Justin Timberlake's punchy tune "Can't Stop the Feeling" is played as dancers of different races and sexes come together on a public platform in a show of unity.

#PantsuitNation Takes Over Twitter

So, on November 8 will the #PantsuitNation come out in full force and sway this election?

Or will they be Trump'ed' by his #DrainTheSwamp supporters?

We'll find out in under 24 hours in what is seen as the most controversial presidential election in US history.

Authors: Mazhar Ali and Seyda Aci.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us