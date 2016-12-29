Film legend Debbie Reynolds died on Wednesday at the age of 84 after suffering a stroke, a day after the death of her daughter Carrie Fisher.

Her son Todd Fisher was quoted as telling industry weekly Variety, hours after the 84-year-old collapsed at her Beverly Hills home and was rushed to the hospital, "she's now with Carrie, and we're all heartbroken."

Fisher speaking from Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre said the stress of his sister's death "was too much" for his mother.

Reynolds was not yet 20 when she won a starring role in the Gene Kelly musical Singin' in the Rain.

She was also known for her Oscar-nominated role in another musical, The Unsinkable Molly Brown.

Her messy divorce from singer Eddie Fisher, who left her for Elizabeth Taylor, made tabloid headlines in the late 1950s.​

TRT World's Patrice Howard is in Los Angeles with the latest.