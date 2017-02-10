WORLD
2 MIN READ
Thousands of refugees stuck in Serbian camps
Refugees from war zones are stuck in Serbia after the route to western Europe was officially closed last year.
Thousands of refugees stuck in Serbian camps
Serbia and other countries in the Western Balkans have been facing an unprecedented refugee crisis since 2015. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 10, 2017

Thousands of people from war-torn countries crossed the so-called Western Balkans migration route from Greece, across Macedonia, and to Serbia, on their way to Hungary. But many people who were transiting have been stranded in Serbia and are now living in overcrowded camps.

The refugee surge waned after the closure of the migration route in 2016. However, the crisis continues as many remain in appalling conditions, and others are still arriving.

"When I came I saw that 40 people are living in one room like a hospital," said Karim, an Afghan refugee.

At the end of last week, there were around 7,700 refugees in the country according to the UN refugee agency. About 6,500 of them are in 17 formal reception camps, where they live in heated and serviced facilities.

But the rest live rough, mostly in derelict warehouses in Belgrade or in the border area with Hungary.

TRT World's Soraya Lennie reports from Obrenovac, just outside Belgrade.

REFUGEES IN LIMBO

Refugees stuck in limbo in Serbia

Story Description: As the journey over land to Western Europe becomes ever harder, a growing number of refugees are staying on in Serbia, unable to make it into the European Union. READ MORE

"Please don't forget about us"

Refugees endure miserable, toxic existence in a warehouse in Belgrade. They cling to the hope of reaching Western Europe, and neither do Serbian authorities want them to become a permanent fixture in the city. READ MORE

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us